Monk Fruit Sugar Market Share Worth US$146.3 million by 2027: Exclusive Report by IndustryARC
Rising incidences of obesity and diabetes globally are anticipated to boost monk fruit sugar market demand.HYDERABAD , TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the monk fruit sugar market size is estimated to reach $146.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Widescale use in traditional remedies of sore throat and cough, growing usage in the food and beverages industry, health benefits (safety from diabetes, weight loss, and anti-inflammation), and refining infrastructure in developing countries that are making transportation easy are factors set to drive the growth of the Monk Fruit Sugar Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the monk fruit sugar market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the North America Monk Fruit Sugar Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to the high living standards of consumers in the U.S. and Canada, overwhelming health awareness among people, well-established infrastructure, and jaw-dropping prevalence of obesity because of modern lifestyles.
2. Rising demand for low-calorie foods and beverages, mounting health consciousness, expanding incidences of diabetes and obesity, growing disposable income levels, and bettering infrastructure in low-income countries like India and China are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of Monk Fruit Sugar Market. Soaring inflation rates, widescale unemployment, and environmental catastrophes are said to reduce market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Monk Fruit Sugar Market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511190
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Monk Fruit Sugar Market based on the application can be further segmented into food and beverages and pharmaceuticals. The food and beverage segment held the largest share in 2021. Furthermore, the food and beverage segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. The Monk Fruit Sugar Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and retail stores) and online platforms. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021. However, the online platforms segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the rapid migration of people from the countryside to cities in search of better lifestyles.
3. North America held the largest share with 38% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the augmenting need for healthcare as incidences of diabetes and obesity. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the humungous consumer base, the intensifying spread of diseases as a big chunk of the population is turning old, and due to expanding purchasing power of consumers with the growing economic affluence of developing countries. In addition, ameliorating online retail networks with broadening internet penetration has its fair share in driving the aforementioned market in the said segment.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the monk fruit sugar industry are -
1. Archer Daniels Midland Company
2. Monk fruit Corporation
3. Tate & Lyle Plc.
4. GLG Life Tech Corporation
5. Steviva Brands Inc.
Click on the following link to buy the monk fruit sugar market report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511190
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Sugar Substitutes Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7474/sugar-substitutes-market.html
B. Artificial Sweeteners Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Artificial-Sweeteners-Market-Research-509526
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn