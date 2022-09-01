Global Wireless RAN Industry Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2030 - IndustryARC
Global Wireless RAN Market is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast 2021-2026 to reach $31.6 Billion.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Wireless RAN Market is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast 2021-2026 to reach $31.6 Billion. Wireless RAN can be referred as the LTE core network technology which focuses on offering cost-effective high bit rate and peak data rates coupled with optimum performance levels. The growth in the market is majorly attributed to the rising shift towards IoT connectivity and the need for improved network performance such as reduced latency, high speed transmission with many others. Introduction of Wireless RAN was done in order to cope up or address the challenges of unlicensed spectrum requirements, referred to as Licensed Assisted Access (LAA), resulting in growth of Wireless RAN market size. The rising demand towards improving network coverage due to growth of various industry verticals as well as initiatives by telecom operators towards upgrading or advancing network communication infrastructure overtime can further drive forward the Wireless RAN industry in the long run.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Global Wireless RAN Market highlights the following areas -
1. There is a significant preference for local players in East Asian market with Huawei and ZTE dominating the market in China and Samsung emerging as a market leader in South Korea
2. Samsung is witnessing significant growth as the company has signed a number of agreements for 5G rollout in this region.
3. Nokia has witnessed a lot of rollover contracts in this region as its LTE customers have significantly expanded their relationship with the company through 5G contracts
Segmental Analysis:
1. Rising IoT growth along with increasing demands from telecommunication sector are some of the major factors fuelling the growth of Wireless RAN market, particularly 5G Technology at 52.1%.
2. Based on end-user industry, Wireless RAN market is segmented into Residential, Commercial, Industrial and others (government and public sectors, defence and others). The market for industrial sector is estimated to witness the highest market growth with a CAGR of 14.1%, during the forecast period 2021-2026.
3. Asia Pacific is expected to have a major growth in the global Wireless RAN market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 at 36.5% share in 2020. High investments towards research and development activities along with the rising growth of consumer electronics sector have been fuelling the growth for Wireless RAN market in this region.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Wireless RAN industry are -
1. Ericsson
2. Nokia
3. Huawei
4. ZTE
5. Samsung
