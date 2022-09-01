Global Bioprocess Technology Market Report - Size & Growth at a CAGR of around 15% by 2028, Forecast & Analysis By ZMR
Zion Market Research
The global Bioprocess Technology Market is projected to reach US$ 79 billion by 2028, a 15% CAGR between 2022 and 2028.
The global Bioprocess Technology was valued at US$ 18 billion in 2021 and is projected to generate a revenue of US$ 79 billion by 2028 while growing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.”DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Bioprocess Technology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The global market generated a revenue of over US$ 18 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a market value of $79 billion by 2028.
— Zion Market Research
The study also provides a summary of many other significant areas, such as the financial performance of the key companies, a SWOT analysis, a product portfolio, and the most recent changes in strategic planning.
Market Growth
The global bioprocess technology market is projected to register higher growth in the coming years due to the extensive use of these technologies in two of the fastest-growing industries that are the food sector and the pharmaceutical sector. Since bioprocessing is a natural and one of the safest ways in which food manufacturers can manufacture items like cheese, wine, beer, bread, and yogurt that are staples in almost all diet forms, bioprocess technology has immense application in this sector. In the pharmaceutical sector, biomedical research and subsequent processes are used to pave the way for innovative pharmaceutical products which have huge implications on the healthcare sector. Since the industry is facing immense pressure due to higher demands, lesser time to deliver, and increased cost, the global market is receiving heavy input from key players to upgrade bioprocess technologies that will ultimately help them meet the growing medical needs.
The global market growth can also be attributed to the rising demand for specialized and disease-centric treatments propelling the need to invest in bioprocess therapies like cell therapy. The growing research on recombinant DNA technology which has huge utilization of bioprocess technology may also aid the expansion of the global market.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global bioprocess technology market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 15% over the forecast period (2022-2028).
B)In terms of revenue, the global bioprocess technology market size was valued at around USD 18 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 79 billion, by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on type segmentation, the cell culture segment was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021
D) Based on application segmentation, the biopharmaceutical sector was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
E) On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Challenges
Large-scale bioproduction is extremely labor-intensive, requires high funds, and is time-consuming as compared to non-bioprocess technologies. This is because of the multiple variables that are involved along with many individual processes. Protein purification is one of the costliest expenses in the whole bioprocess production and comprises more than 50% of the total cost making it difficult for small-scale manufacturers to utilize the technology. In emerging economies, the cost becomes even higher since the majority of the bioprocess technology has to be imported leading to challenging situations for global market expansion.
Regional Analysis
The global bioprocess technology market was dominated by North America in 2021 and is anticipated to follow the same trend owing to the increased geriatric population along with the presence of many bioprocess technology manufacturers in regions like the USA and Canada. North America held over 85% of the global market revenue in 2021 owing to increased living standards and the corresponding disposable income of the general population encouraging them to spend on medical treatment. The regional growth may also be attributed to the advanced economy and growing funding for research activities.
Europe holds a considerable amount of global market share majorly driven due to the ever-expanding pharmaceutical sector along with rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, biosimilar, and recombinant proteins. The region may also witness high growth because of excellent medical reimbursement policies.
To read the complete report, visit https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/bioprocess-technology-market
Recent Developments:
A) In September 2021, a one-of-a-kind bathroom tissue and paper towel were launched by Cascades in the USA and Canada. The bathroom products will comprise 100% recycled plastic packaging. Cascades is a leader in the circular economy, and with the launching of the new packaging systems, it intends to reduce the environmental impacts of its operations. The launch was accompanied by excellent promotional campaigns.
B) In November 2020, LTC Group was acquired by Accrol. LTC Group manufactures tissue converters. With this acquisition, Accrol intends to increase the good scale business with the help of modern machine assets that are high-quality and will aid the day-to-day operations.
Some key players of the global Bioprocess Technology Market are:
Lonza
GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)
Thermo Fisher Scientific
IncSartorius AG
Eppendorf AG
Dickinson and Company
Becton
Siemens Healthineers
Nova Biomedical
Advanced Instruments
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Danaher Corporation.
This report segments the global Bioprocess Technology Market into:
Global Bioprocess Technology Market: By Application
Specialty products
Environment Management Aid
Biopharmaceuticals
Industrial chemicals
Global Bioprocess Technology Market: By Type
Cell Expansion
Cell Culture
Cell Line Development
Flow Cytometry
Virus Infiltration
Global Bioprocess Technology Market: By End-User
Medical Institutions
Research Laboratories & Centers
Hospitals
Global Bioprocess Technology Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
