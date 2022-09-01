Frozen Meat Market to Reach $31.2 billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Frozen Meat MarketHYFERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Frozen Meat Market size is estimated to reach $31.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Moisture is converted into the ice with the help of individual quick-freezing techniques. The core aim behind this process is to elongate the shelf life of meat through decelerating rate of decomposition. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, the North America Frozen Meat Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to sizable meat consumption, a high number of non-vegetarians, high proactiveness among health, better disposable incomes, and a well-established retail network.
2. Rising demand for nutrient-rich food as chronic illnesses are roaming worldwide, broadening demand for frozen meat because of eventful lifestyles of people, bettering GDP per capita incomes of low-income countries, revolutionary changes in the retail industry, and spiraling mergers and acquisitions activities are said to be preeminent driver driving the growth of Frozen Meat Market. Upsurge in veganism and ever-rising inflation are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Frozen Meat Market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information?
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511127
Segmental Analysis:
1. Frozen Meat Market based on the meat type can be further segmented into Lamb, Poultry (Chicken, Turkey, and Others), Pork, Beef, and Seafood (Mollusks, Crustaceans, Shellfish, Fish (Tuna, Salmon, Shrimps, Tilapia, and Others)). Poultry is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. According to a report published in 2021 chicken was the most consumed and desired meat form globally with a consumption of over 116 million tons.
3. Offline segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2022-2027. The growth is owing to the imperfect or inadequate presence of grocery-centered e-commerce services across the globe except for a few developed countries like the US, Canada, and Others.
4. Frozen Meat Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Frozen Meat industry are -
1. Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat Co.
2. Associated British Foods Plc.
3. Tyson Foods
4. Kerry Group Plc.
5.Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Inc.
Click on the following link to buy the Frozen Meat Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511127
