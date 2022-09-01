Plant Extract Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2028 - IndustryARC
Plant Extract Market size in 2020 is estimated to be $14.162 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant Extract Market size in 2020 is estimated to be $14.162 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Plant extracts is a substance that is extracted from plant and herbs. It has medicinal properties and is also a source of active compounds such as alkaloids, steroids, tannins, glycosides, volatile oils, phenols, and flavonoids. These active compounds are found in various part of the plants such as leaves, flowers, bark, seeds, fruits, and roots. Plant extracts are used in various industries such as food and beverage, cosmetic, pharmaceutical and others. Increasing demand of plant extracts in food and beverage as well as in cosmetics industries are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, growing consumption of convenience food coupled with increasing health consciousness among the people further enhance the overall market demand for Plant Extract during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Plant Extract Market highlights the following areas -
1. In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominates the Plant Extract Market owing increasing urbanization and rising disposable income of the people.
Increasing awareness about side effects of synthetic flavors is driving the market growth of Plant Extract.
2. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Plant Extract Market report.
3. Side effects of plant extraction medicine and stringent Regulations Associated with quality and safety of the plant extracts are challenging the growth of the market.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=1285
Segmental Analysis:
1. Based on the Type, Plant Extract Market is segmented into, Phytochemicals, Essential Oil, Spices, Others. The Phytochemicals segment is projected to dominate the market in 2020 owing to rising demand of phytochemical for dietary supplements and other pharmaceutical applications. This segment is also poised to be the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026.
2. Based on the Form, Plant Extract Market is segmented into powder, liquid, others. In 2020, powder segment is projected to dominate the market. This is mainly owing to powder being widely used in various industries such as food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and others. Moreover, it is easy to use and incorporate in different products further contributing to the growth of this segment.
3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Plant Extract market share accounting for 36.7% of the market in 2020. This is mainly owing to easy availability of raw material and suitable environment for the growth of plants used for extraction. Moreover, manufacturers present in this region are continuously investing in the market and focusing on innovation to expand their product range. Also, this region is set to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to rising awareness among consumers about health benefits of plant extracts as well as the rising disposable income of the people.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Plant Extract industry are -
1. Givaudan
2. Symrise AG
3. Dohler
4. Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG
5. Indena Spa
Click on the following link to buy the Tofu Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=1285
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. European Plant Extracts Market - Forecast(2022 - 2027)
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18104/european-plant-extracts-market.html
B. Essential Oils & Plant Extracts For Livestock Market - Forecast 2022-2027
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Essential-Oils-Plant-Extracts-For-Livestock-Market-Research-504911
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn