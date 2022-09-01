Timing Devices Market Size to Hit US$8.4billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% (2022-2027)
Rise in innovative applications of timing devices in healthcare and automotive sectors which promotes the timing devices Timing Devices Market growthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Timing Devices Market size is forecast to reach US$8.4billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2027. The driving factors for this market encompass growing research of micro electromechanical system devices, rise in wide range application of timing devices, need of low noise and power efficient timing devices and growing IoT and 5G technologies requiring accurate timing synchronization. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. The oscillator segment held the largest market share in the Timing Devices market segmented by application. This is owing to the growing wide range of frequency variation and cost-effective circuits
2. The consumer electronics segment held the largest share in Timing Devices market by end-user, in 2021. This is attributed to increase in research of advanced electronics with Internet of things (IoT) enabled and growing miniaturization of devices
3. APAC (Asia-Pacific) market held the largest market share of 37%, in 2021. This is owing to the advent of 5G technology requiring accurate timing synchronization and increasing research in micro electromechanical system(MEMS) timing devices in Asian countries.
4. The factors such as increased research in new applications of timing devices in healthcare, automotive and other industries, increased research in micro electromechanical system applications and growing Internet of things and 5G network connectivity are propelling growth of timing devices market
Segmental Analysis:
1. Oscillator Segment held the largest share of 45%, in 2021. The SiT3901 improves wireless charging speed by up to 25% while reducing the overall timing solution area by up to 90%.
2. Timing Devices Market by end user has been segmented into healthcare, consumer electronics, it & telecommunication, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial equipment, power & energy, others. The consumer electronics segment held the largest share of 28%, in 2021.
3. Timing Devices Market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and the rest of the world (RoW). APAC (Asia-Pacific) held the largest Timing Devices market share with 37%of total market size.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Timing Devices industry are -
1. Texim Europe
2. TXC Corporation
3. Abracon LLC
4. Kyocera Corporation
5.Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
