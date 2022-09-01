Stretchable Conductive Material worth US$ 1.8 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 26.4% - IndustryARC
Increasing innovations and usage of materials in the biomedical implants and devices is driving the growth of Stretchable Conductive Material MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Stretchable Conductive Material Market size is forecast to reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2022 to 2027. The factors such as growth of compact consumer electronics and wearables as well as an increase in innovative medical devices and implants are driving the growth of this market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. The graphene segment held the largest market share in the stretchable conductive material market segmented by fillers. This is owing to high conductivity and mechanical strength properties as well as cost effectiveness.
2. The consumer electronics segment held the largest share in stretchable conductive material market by application, in 2021. This is attributed to miniaturization of devices and growing trend of wearable electronics.
3. Asia-Pacific (APAC) market is predicted to be the fastest growing at a CAGR of 24.6% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This is due to increase in research in stretchable conductive materials, growing demand of photovoltaic cells and promoting government policies.
4. The growth of demand of wearable consumer electronics, photovoltaic devices, rising applications in biomedical sector and increasing government initiatives and financial support are the contributing factors in the growth of stretchable conductive material market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Stretchable Conductive Material market by filler has been segmented intographene, carbon nanotube (CNT), carbon black, silver, copper and others. The graphene segment held the largest share of 32%, in 2021.
2. consumer electronics segment held the largest stretchable conductive material market share of 40%, in 2021. Growing research and development as well as demand of flexible printed circuit boards and other components of consumer electronics spurs the growth of stretchable conductive material market
3. Stretchable Conductive Material market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and the rest of the world (RoW). APAC (Asia-Pacific) is predicted to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 28.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Stretchable Conductive Material industry are -
1. DuPont & Co.
2. 3M Company
3. Applied Nanotech Inc.
4. Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd.
5. Indium Corporation
