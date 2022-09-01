Illustrated children's book depicts connection between a boy and his grandfather
Gareth Stamp's "My Grandad" Depicts Children's Bond with EldersBULGARIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by real life events, Gareth Stamp's delightfully illustrated children's book depicts the bond between a young boy and his grandfather. "My Grandad" shows their shared moments and how the grandfather engaged in telling tall tales to wow his grandson and inspire his imagination. With this, readers young and old alike will have a renewed appreciation for elders in the family and how they can contribute to children's formative experiences.
With his book, Gareth pays tribute to his grandfather, the original storyteller of his family. This story shows the impact tall tales can have, which entertain and engage young minds but also plant the seed of creativity in them. Readers will see the impact these moments can have and the importance close knit family bonds can be for both little ones and the elders themselves. They will see how precious these instances are, especially in the growth and development of young children.
This charmingly illustrated depiction of story time between a grandfather and his grandson also explores the concept of truth and invented or imaginary narratives in the stories that are told to children. It also delves into the experience of loss when family members pass away, particularly from the perspective of young ones processing that loss.
"It is ironic that on the day that I finished the final illustration for the book I discovered that I am about to become a Grandad myself for the first time," Stamp says.
About the Author
Gareth Stamp is an author, illustrator and artist who has been writing professionally for ten years for journals and magazines. He encourages others to write and works with young people in creative writing courses and workshops. Gareth lives in a cottage in the middle of a forest in central Bulgaria.
