Brown Sugar Market Size to Boost USD $26.4 billion by 2027 | CAGR 7.9% - IndustryARC
Strengthening retail networks, proliferating disposable income levels, and soaring merger and acquisition activities are expected to boost brown sugar market.HYDERABAD , TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the brown sugar market size is estimated to reach $26.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Expanding demand for bakery and confectionery products, diversifying cuisine culture, changing tastes and preferences, appealing tastes, spiking demand for organic sugar, and rising disposable incomes are factors set to drive the growth of the Brown Sugar Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, the Asia-pacific Brown Sugar Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to high production in countries like Indonesia, China, Vietnam, Thailand, and India due to factors like tropical climate, high consumption, and surging demand for confectionery and bakery items.
2. Health benefits such as anti-aging properties and comforting menstrual cramps, Multi-cuisine culture because of globalization, sky-rocketing demand for confectioneries and bakery products, rising usage in personal care products, spiraling consumption of dairy products as people are turning more proactive regarding their health, are said to be preeminent driver leading the growth of Brown Sugar Market. Unfriendly climatic Conditions and adversely production impact due to pandemic restrictions, growing transportation costs because of spiraling crude oil prices are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Brown Sugar Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Brown Sugar Market based on the nature type can be further segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment held the largest share in 2021. Furthermore, organic segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the rising awareness among consumers regarding health problems is linked with conventional products has broadened the demand for organic brown sugar.
2. The Brown Sugar Market based on the application can be further segmented into Dairy products, Sauces, Beverages, Confectionery and bakery, and Medicines. The confectionery and bakery segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the growing popularity of cakes, chocolates, candies, sweets, and desserts among youngsters as well as adults.
3. Furthermore, estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to a growing demand for brown sugar as a color and flavor enhancer, rising disposable incomes of consumers, especially in low-income countries, a spiraling trend of gifting sweets during festival seasons, and rapid urbanization are preeminent factors driving the market.
4. Asia-Pacific held the largest share with 42% of the overall market in 2021. Even though Brazil is the biggest producer of sugar with more than 38-40 million metric tons annual production but when it comes to collective production Asia-pacific dominates the market. China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia are major sugar-producing countries because of the tropical climate.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the brown sugar industry are -
1. Tate & Lyle Sugars
2. ASR Group
3. Cargill Inc.
4. American Crystal Sugar Company
5. Wholesome Sweeteners Inc.
