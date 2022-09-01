Global Electrophysiology Market Report - Size & Growth at a CAGR of around 9.6% by 2028, Forcate & Analysis By ZMR
global Electrophysiology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period | 2022-2028 | US$ 6.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a market value of $12 billion by 2028.”DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electrophysiology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The global market generated a revenue of over US$ 6.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a market value of $12 billion by 2028.
The study also provides a summary of many other significant areas, such as the financial performance of the key companies, a SWOT analysis, a product portfolio, and the most recent changes in strategic planning.
Market Growth
In 2021, Johnson & Johnson reported that over 47 million of the world population suffer from atrial fibrillation, and this was only counting the patients from Asia-Pacific, the USA, and Europe. This can be attributed to the rise in the geriatric population, poor eating habits, unhealthy lifestyles, along with stressful situations arising in day-to-day matters. Some of these conditions are genetic as well or may be caused due to other medical problems. The rise in the number of reported medical cases in every part of the world is expected to aid global electrophysiology market growth in the coming years.
With the advancement in technologies, electrophysiology has reached new heights, for example, the latest software developed by BioSig Technology, Inc. is a step further in signal processing technology. The constant innovation in the healthcare sector is expected to help the sector reach a larger patient database as we are in a state to treat even the most complex heart-related problems.
Opportunities
In countries like China and India, the lifestyle is extremely hectic resulting in an increasing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases. In China, as per official reports, cardiovascular incidents may rise by 50% by 2030 from what it was in 2010. India has recorded the highest number of diabetic patients in the past few years. The rising demand for electrophysiology in such regions is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for global electrophysiology market growth.
Challenges
There is a rising shift of preference towards devices that can be reused or reprocessed, for example, ablation catheters. Single-use devices reduce the total cost spent on new devices by 10% thus aiding medical clinics to reduce their overall expense. Australia-based CathRx Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality, low-cost, and modular electrophysiology reprocessable catheters that can be reused 20 times which makes them at least 50% cheaper, reducing the stress of buying new catheters for every use creating pressure on small-scale manufacturers reducing consumer database and creating challenging situations against global market growth.
Regional Analysis
The global electrophysiology market is expected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific in the coming years largely contributed by regions like China and India. This is estimated as per the rising health concern of the population due to medical concerns like diabetes, chronic diseases, blood pressure, and obesity. The regions are also witnessing exponential growth in the population aiding the subsequent demand for improved healthcare infrastructure.
North America is expected to register high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare architecture of the region along with the improved standard of living and better spending capability of the general population. The regional growth can also be attributed to the presence of key electrophysiology device manufacturers along with comprehensive reimbursement policies.
To read the complete report, visit https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/electrophysiology-market
Recent Developments:
A) In June 2020, US-based medical device company Boston Scientific Corporation launched DIRECTSENSE technology which will aid the monitoring of radiofrequency energy delivery effect while also conducting cardiac ablation procedures.
B) In January 2022, pharmaceutical giant Abbott Laboratories announced the clearance of the EnSite X EP system by the US Food and Administration Federation. The Ensite omnipolar technology is used in the treatment of patients suffering from atrial fibrillation.
Some key players in the global Electrophysiology Market are:
Stereotaxis
Siemens Healthcare GmbH
Johnson & Johnson
Atricure Inc.
Boston Scientific Corporation
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Japan LifeLine
Biotronik
Acutus Medical Inc.
Merit Medical Systems
APN Health.
This report segments the global Electrophysiology Market into:
Global Electrophysiology Market: By Indication
Atrioventricular nodal reentry tachycardia
Atrial flutter
Atrial fibrillation
Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome
Others
Global Electrophysiology Market: By Product
EP Laboratory Devices
Access Devices
EP Ablation Catheters
EP Diagnostic Catheters
Others
Global Electrophysiology Market: By End-User
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Hospitals & Cardiac Centers
Others
Global Electrophysiology Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
