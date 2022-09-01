/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, ReverseDAO is excited to launch both the official ReverseDAO debit card, which allows users gainand spend $REVD with their purchase. Besides, its NFT collection acts as a membership to the ReverseDAO metaverse, where members can access the ReverseDAO community for news updates and other exclusive perks!

As a robust loyalty point asset management platform, ReverseDAO aims to disrupt the trillion-dollar loyalty program market, all in one single decentralised Application (dApp).

At the core of its innovative technology and business models is the native $REVD token. $REVD powers the ReverseDAO ecosystem, and is the key to unlocking the true potential of loyalty points. Together, it will bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and mass markets to change the way the world sees loyalty programs.

How Does the ReverseDAO dApp Work?

With brand loyalty programs becoming increasingly popular as a method to retain customers and increase spending, users are left with the task of managing their loyalty points and preventing them from going to waste. With the average mobile phone owner having over 80 apps on their device, it can be challenging for users to keep up to date with each loyalty program app and ensure they are getting the most out of their points.

In the ReverseDAO dApp, users can manage their points through an attractive and intuitive user-interface that displays each loyalty program they participate in, the points they have collected as well as special offers, updates, and more.

What makes ReverseDAO unparalleled is its ability to swap between different loyalty point programs which can foster the use of idle loyalty points for vouchers or native token $REVD.

“With GameFi shining light onto the issues of economic incentives, autonomy, and ownership of digital assets, the world has begun to realize the integral role consumers play in their relationship with businesses. Taking these issues beyond gaming and into real-life consumerism will give a much larger audience the opportunity to be fully rewarded for their purchases and brand loyalty.”

What is $REVD and how does it work?

$REVD is the core of ReverseDAO that connects the world of loyalty points to crypto. Usually, when users exchange their idle or unused loyalty points, they are to subsidize, redeem, or pay for products and services in real life. In the ReverseDAO App, $REVD can be exchanged using loyalty points as well as being trading on crypto marketplaces, just as you would Bitcoin or Ethereum.

As the project grows, $REVD can be used to redeem cash vouchers and loyalty points for brands and products all across the world!

This autonomous protocol allows users to utilize loyalty points in ways that empower shoppers and maximize the benefits of their digital assets, showing the true potential of strategic shopping, especially with loyalty points. The more people shop at their favorite stores, the more possibilities there are. In short, ReverseDAO = Rewards in the Metaverse!

Current Progress

ReverseDAO has quickly grown into a fully functional platform with vouchers from some of the biggest brands in the world to be redeemed in over 30 countries.

What is Happening Behind the Scenes?

Billions of dollars’ worth of loyalty points go to waste or expire every year. To change that, ReverseDAO is continuously expanding its list of partnerships with some of the biggest brands that offer loyalty programs. ReverseDAO is here to make sure consumers are exercising the best use of every single point they have ever collected, in a way that fits their lifestyle.

The goal of ReverseDAO is to create a tight-knit community that is passionate about taking full control of their hard-earned assets, making their assets work for them and get the best returns possible.

Whether users have long been supporting brands through their loyalty program or have not participated in a single one, make sure to check out the ReverseDAO app. Do not miss out on this opportunity to get the most out of shopping. From loyalty points, to vouchers, to crypto, the possibilities are endless!

