Bakery Equipment Market to Reach above USD 15.26 billion Value by 2028 at 5.1% CAGR

From 2019 to 2028, the worldwide bakery equipment market is predicted to rise at a 5.1% CAGR. It is projected to exceed USD 15.26 billion by 2028, up from USD 10.72 billion in 2019.

Bakery equipment is used to create bakery products such as cookies, bread, pastries, donuts, pizza, cakes, cookies, and so on. Different types of equipment are used in the production process of various bakeries for various procedures such as mixing, baking, moulding, cooling, extrusion, coating, and others. In order to meet the increased demand for bakery items, the bakery equipment market is focusing on product development and the development of technologically advanced equipment. The growing demand for adaptable equipment will necessitate the use of automation to manage efficient operations at predetermined periods.Consumer preferences continue to drive up demand for organic and healthier foods. Furthermore, food safety, a strong emphasis on traceability, and higher standards drive demand for bakery equipment. Furthermore, rising demand for convenience foods is likely to provide lucrative prospects for bakery equipment market participants.



Waste management in the food production line is one of the primary difficulties affecting the growth of the bakery equipment market. Wastewater in bakery manufacturing is generated by equipment cleaning and floor washing. It is high in oils and grease. The waste is mostly made up of flour, oil, sugar, and yeast. Inefficiently running equipment may result in burnt, undercooked, or over-mixed food, resulting in waste. A big constraint is also achieving the level of quality on the production floor. The use of subpar equipment results in the production of low-quality foods. All of these problems are projected to be restraining factors for the bakery equipment market's growth.

Bakery Equipment Market Report Scope





Report Feature Details CAGR 5.1% Projection Period: 2019 to 2028 No. of Report Pages 195 Figures and Tables Included 26 and 136 Company Analysis More than 10 Market Details: Revenue And Forecast, CAGR, Market Value, Share, And Y-O-Y Growth By Segment And Region Segment Covered: Oil Type, Application and Regions







Regional and Country Scope North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico



Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC



Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe



South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA Largest Market



Europe - 45%

Key players are focusing on advancements and new product launches to induce ahead within the market.

Some of the major companies are Paul Mueller Company, Buhler AG, Euroasia Food Equipment SDN BHD, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Welbilt Inc., Ali Group Srl, Breville Group, The Middleby Corporation, JBT Corporation, Heat and Control, Inc and many more. Key players are increasing their share in the market by anticipating future demand and innovating. They are adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisition to enter the arena which was not touched before.

Key Findings

The global bakery equipment market is dominated by ovens and proofers.

In 2017, ovens and proofers held the greatest share of the worldwide bakery equipment market. Ovens and proofers are crucial pieces of equipment in the baking sector. The improved productivity of the bread industry, as well as large-scale improvements in oven heating technologies and baking procedures, are boosting demand for ovens. There are numerous oven types available, and the choice of an oven is ultimately determined by the bakery's product range and size.

Pizza Crust is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global bakery equipment market.

Pizza is virtually universally consumed and has earned popular acceptability as a nutritious and convenient food. People's changing living patterns and dining habits, as well as their preferences, have driven the market for convenience and quick foods to develop. Taking this demand into account, pizza crust processors are constantly producing and creating new pizzas with healthy components, which fuels the demand for processing equipment.

Important Driving Factors

The processed food sector is being pushed by the increased need for convenience as a result of busy client lifestyles. Furthermore, rising per-capita income has increased demand for ready-to-eat and on-the-go food items. As a result, the demand for bakery items has increased. Because of the substantial growth in the bakery business, the market growth outlook is expected to continue well.

Business Opportunities

Frozen bakery products have gained in popularity due to the benefits they bring to other institutional outlets, such as convenience of preparation and time and cost efficiency. Demand for various types of frozen bakery products is increasing due to their unique flavours and application in Quick Service Restaurants and food chains. An growing trend in the global frozen bread and bakery sectors is the rising diversity of overseas specialties in local food markets. Crossover baking goods are becoming increasingly popular. Some of these goods, such as frozen bread, are gaining popularity among consumers over other frozen bakery products. The growing popularity of frozen bakery items has driven producers to increase production, as well as increased demand for various types of bakery equipment.

Key Segments: Bakery Equipment Market





Global Bakery Equipment Market by Oil Type, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Ovens & Proofers

Mixers

Sheeters & Molders

Others





Global Market by Application, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Bread

Cakes & Pastries

Cookies & Biscuits

Pizza Crusts

Others





Global Market by Region, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa





Important countries in all regions are covered.

Top Ten Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current and future Bakery Equipment market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2019 to 2028 to determine new opportunities. Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry. The top impacting factors and major investment pockets are highlighted in the research. The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contributions are mentioned. The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Bakery Equipment market. A look at the majority of the major issues that the global Bakery Equipment market will face in the coming years. An analysis of the main factors that are responsible for the Bakery Equipment market’s rapid expansion. Analysis of Bakery Equipment Demand. Know the current and future outlooks for Bakery Equipment by geographical region. Find out the reasons for the popularity of Bakery Equipment in the regions.

Detailed TOC of Global Bakery Equipment Market Research Report 2022

1



Overview of Bakery Equipment Market (2019-2028) 2 Market Competition by Players/Suppliers 2019-2028 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2028) 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Bakery Equipment Market 7 Global Bakery Equipment Market by Application & by end users; Players/Suppliers Profiles (2019-2028) 8 Global Company Share Analysis 9 Bakery Equipment Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Bakery Equipment Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix and



Data Source 11 Project Approach 12 Bakery Equipment Market Effect Factors Analysis and Market Size (Value and



Volume) Forecast (2019-2028) 13 Sourcing and Marketing Strategy Analysis 14 Report Coverage- Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

