Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market size estimated to reach $15.6 billion-2027 | | CAGR of 4.8% (2022-2027)

Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market size is estimated to reach $15.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market size is estimated to reach $15.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Inhalation and nasal spray generic medications typically involve a delivery device like a nasal spray. An inhaler (also termed a puffer, pump, or allergy spray) is utilized for transferring medicines into the lungs. There is an extensive assortment of inhalers, and are typically utilized to treat many medical conditions, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring count of Americans residing with asthma requiring the application of inhaled corticosteroids in the U.S. in the North American region.
2. Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market growth are being driven by the increasing predominance of asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) requiring the application of inhaled corticosteroids and the reduced cost of generic medications. However, with the accessibility of surging count of reduced cost generic inhalation and nasal spray medications across the world, different regulatory bodies have authorized tight norms to target quality and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market.
3. Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market based on drug class can be further segmented into Corticosteroids, Bronchodilators, Antihistamines, Decongestant Sprays, and Others.
2. Bronchodilators segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring application of bronchodilators to enhance symptoms and lung function in asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD).
3. The Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market based on the application can be further segmented into Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), Allergic Rhinitis, and Others.
4. The Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. North America (Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market) held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs industry are -
1. Teva Pharmaceuticals
2. Mylan N.V. (Viatris)
3. Akorn, Inc.
4. Cipla Ltd.
5. Sandoz Pharmaceutical Company
