WESTERN PPC: ‘LATE SGT. FAKATAU GAVE HIS LIFE FOR RSIPF’

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) farewell one of its long serving officers, late Sergeant Rockson Fakatau.

Late Fakatau serves the RSIPF for 29 years following his recruitment to the Police Field Force (PFF) in 1993 and eventually appointed as Police Constable in 1995.

When transferred to the Gizo Police Station, late Sgt Fakatau also held the position of Shift Supervisor in the Station.

He was instrumental in a number of important arrests made in the Western Province while serving there which earned him an appreciation letter from Western Province’s then Provincial Police Commander (PPC) in 2006.

Late Sergeant Fakatau was also awarded the Commissioner’s commendation for his outstanding performance during Arts festival events.

In 2013, late Sergeant Fakatau received internal transfer from Gizo General Duty Officer to Resource & Discipline Officer for the Western Province Police.

He’s outstanding work record was also possible through the number of policing training he completed. These training include; drivers training, middle management, traffic, leadership development, incident command and control etc.

He was transferred to Ringi Police Station where he takes up the responsibility as Office Commanding.

The Provincial Police Commander for Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu, said late Sergeant Fakatau demonstrated commitment, stand fast and dedication whilst serving the RSIPF.

“The length of time he served in the RSIPF was highly commendable and honored by all ranks file of the RSIPF,” Chief Superintendent Lenialu said.

He said late Sergeant Fakatau gave his life to protect life and property and to maintain law and order through the height of the Bougainville Crisis and restoring law and order in the Western Province.

Chief Superintendent Lenialu said his passing is not only a loss for his wife, children, relatives and communities of Nukufero in Makira Province and Tikopia Community, but also a great loss to the RSIPF- especially officers in the Western Province.

He thanked late Sergeant Fakatau’s family, relatives and friends in Ringi, Gizo and Nukufero for allowing late Fakatau to serve in the RSIPF.

“I salute him for his service. He will be long remembered by members of the RSIPF who serve alongside,” Western PPC added.

-RSIPF Press