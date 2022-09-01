Bio-Implants Market size to reach $174.3 billion by 2027 | IndustryARC
Bio-Implants Market size is estimated to reach $174.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bio-Implants Market size is estimated to reach $174.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Bio implants can be delineated as support that substitutes and braces injured biological structures. Implants play a noteworthy role in the better management of chronic ailments like obesity, musculoskeletal conditions, neurological, dental, orthopedic, cardiovascular disorders, and others. For example, orthopedic implant mend fractures associated with ulna and radius. These man-made devices are fabricated from materials like ceramics, polymers, hydroxylapatite, biomaterial metal, and others.
1. Geographically, the North America Bio-Implants Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to high obesity rates, the profuse prevalence of CVDs, better cognizance among people regarding oral health procedures, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and high disposable incomes and quality lifestyles subjecting to augmented healthcare spending.
2. Ascending popularity of cosmetics procedures such as chin augmentation, lip fillings, ocular prosthesis, and breast implants, developing healthcare infrastructure in developing nations, surging health consciousness among people, enlarging preponderance of illnesses like otosclerosis, glaucoma, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, cardiac arrhythmia, heart failure, spinal stenosis, osteoarthritis, cancer, and many more are said to be preeminent driver driving the growth of Bio-Implants Market. Risk of metal corrosion, rising cost of healthcare procedures, exorbitant nature, and rapid job loss because of the covid19 are the factors said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Bio-Implants Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Bio-Implants Market based based on type can be further segmented into Cardiovascular implants, Neurological implants, Ophthalmology bio-implants, Dental & Prosthetics bio-implants, Joint reconstruction bio-implants, Spinal bio-implants, and Others.
2. The Bio-Implants Market based on end-user can be further segmented into Hospitals, ASCs, Specialty centers, and Others. The hospital segment held the largest share in 2021.
3. The Bio-Implants Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Bio-Implants industry are -
1. Dentsply International
2. Stryker Corporation
3. Wright Medical Group
4. Smith & Nephew
5. DePuy Synthes
