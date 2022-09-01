Medical Lifting Sling Market size is estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Medical Lifting Sling Market size is estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANAGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Lifting Sling Market size is estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Medical lifting slings are assistive devices that permit patients in hospitals and nursing homes, and people accepting home healthcare to be transferred between a bed and a chair or other very much alike resting places. These are the mobile devices that assist in the secure pick-up of patients who are weak, obese, or incapacitated. Patient slings are essential machinery to be utilized in integration with patient hoists. Patient hoists were established to help carers in shifting patients through an appropriate manual handling technique.
Key Takeaways:
1. Geographically, Europe Medical Lifting Sling Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the expanding population of the elderly and increasing predominance of lifestyle ailments like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases which may require the application of patient hoists in the European region.
2. Medical Lifting Sling Market growth is being driven by the augmented count of people enduring neuromuscular ailments and the measures taken to avert overexertion in personnel managing the patients involving patient hoists as required. However, the soaring hazard of cross-contamination in reusable slings is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Medical Lifting Sling Market.
3. Medical Lifting Sling Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Medical Lifting Sling Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Medical Lifting Sling Market based on product can be further segmented into Standing Slings, Seating Slings, Universal Slings, Bariatric Slings, Transfer Sheets, and Others.
2. The enormous patient pool and the greater financial capacity for the bulk purchase of medical lifting slings are further propelling the growth of this segment.
3. The growth of this region is owing to the supportive reimbursement by governments for medical lifting slings in the European region. Medical lifting slings and patient hoists are extensively utilized for elderly patients. The soaring research spending and initiatives offering progressive devices and private-public partnerships are further propelling the growth of the Medical Lifting Sling Market in the European region.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Medical Lifting Sling industry are:
1. Arjo Inc.
2. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
3. Invacare Corporation
4. Prism Healthcare Group
5. Savaria Corp.
