Diabetes Care Devices Market Size Expected to Reach $72.4 billion with CAGR of 5.7% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Gives Rise to the Demand For Diabetes Care Devices that have Readily Aided the Diabetes Care Devices Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Diabetes Care Devices Market size is estimated to reach $72.4 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, in 2021, North America held a dominant market share. It is owing to the rising development in the healthcare sector that gives rise to innovation in various technology. Also, the growing number of manufacturers rise the demand for diabetes care devices. Moreover, the rising population suffering from diabetes as well as increasing expenditure on diabetes care per person is further fueling the market growth.
2. Moreover, technological advancements coupled with the approval of new products for diabetes monitoring and control in the country further propel the United States market expansion. A large geriatric population, affordable healthcare facilities, cost-efficient labor, and relatively less stringent regulatory policies are among the factors compelling diabetic device manufacturers to expand their businesses.
3. The manufacturers now focus on leveraging opportunities present in developing economies to gain maximum market share. According to the American Diabetes Association, the average estimated cost of diabetes-specific treatments was USD 9,505.60 per person in 2019. A diabetic patient in the United States can spend roughly USD 16,750 per year on medical expenses. Additionally, smart device usage and technology breakthroughs such as AI and data analytics are fueling market expansion.
4. The rising prevalence of diabetes among people and the growing advancement of technology in diabetes care devices are some of the factors driving the Diabetes Care Devices Market. However, the availability of alternative treatments is one of the factors impeding the market growth.
5. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Diabetes Care Devices Market Report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16843
Segmental Analysis:
1. Insulin Delivery Devices are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Invasive insulin administration devices can create difficulties and injury. Minimally invasive insulin delivery systems avoid these problems.
2. Diabetes Care Devices market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, North America held a dominant market share of 38% as compared to its other counterparts.
3. According to the American Diabetes Association, the average estimated cost of diabetes-specific treatments was USD 9,505.60 per person in 2019. A diabetic patient in the United States can spend roughly USD 16,750 per year on medical expenses.
4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Ambulatory surgical centers are cost-effective, highly efficient, and offer a convenient setting for diabetes care procedures.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Diabetes Care Devices industry are -
1. Medtronic Plc
2. B. Braun
3. Dexcom Inc.
4. Abbott
5. F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd.
Click on the following link to buy the Diabetes Care Devices Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16843
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Diabetes Therapeutics Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Diabetes-Therapeutics-Market-Research-502637
B. Home Healthcare Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/102/home-healthcare-products-services-equipment-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn