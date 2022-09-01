Macao Museum of Art hosts the ‘18th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia – Collateral Event from Macao, China’ Open Call for Exhibition Proposals

MACAU, September 1 - To encourage architectural talent in Macao to make breakthrough innovations and to increase exchanges between the industry in Macao and their international peers, the ‘18th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia – Collateral Event from Macao, China’ Open Call for Exhibition Proposals, organised by the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) under the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and co-organised by the Architects Association of Macau, accepts exhibition proposals from today until 20 September. Eligible individuals aged 18 or above are welcome to submit inspiring and innovative proposals. The winning piece will be exhibited in Venice, Italy in May 2023 to initiate a dialogue with the contemporary world on an international arena along with other outstanding works from around the globe.

The participating team must comprise at least two members, one of whom must be the curator and at least one holding a bachelor’s degree or above in architecture, urban planning or a relevant discipline. All other team members except for the curator must be a permanent resident in Macao. The jury panel will be composed of IC representatives and experts from different regions, who will evaluate the participating proposals and select one winner for the Gold Prize, Silver Prize and Bronze Prize respectively and two winners for the Commendation Prize and the results will be announced in early October. The Gold Prize winner will participate in the ‘18th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia – Collateral Event from Macao, China’ on behalf of Macao, and will receive a cash award of MOP 20,000 and a certificate.

Since its debut in 1980, the ‘International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia’ has become the largest and most influential event on the global architecture scene, providing various regions around the world with an important communication platform for architectural and cultural exchange. Under the theme ‘The Laboratory of the Future’ set by the chief curator Lesley Lokko, the 18th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia is envisioned as a laboratory, inspiring visitors to conceive the future through cases of modern architectural practice. Since 2014, in the name of ‘Macao, China’, IC has organized participation of the Macao architecture industry in this international exhibition to unleash their ingenious creativity with encouraging results achieved over the past four editions. Based on previous achievements, IC has once again launched an open call for outstanding exhibit proposals for the event this year, with the hope of enriching the experience of local architectural talent in participating in international events and raising Macao people’s interest in architecture. The regulations and application form regarding the open call can be viewed or downloaded through the MAM website at www.MAM.gov.mo. For enquiries, please email to events@aam.archi or call 28703458 during office hours.