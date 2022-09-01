Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market Size is estimated to reach $1.1 billion with CAGR of 9.8% 2027
Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market Size estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at CAGR of 9.8% over forecast period of 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market Size is estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Mycoplasma pneumonia, often known as M.pneumonia, is a bacteria that causes a respiratory illness that spreads quickly when it comes into contact with respiratory fluids. It's also known as walking pneumonia since the germs may quickly spread in public places.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to advanced health infrastructure in countries like the United States and Canada.
2. The Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market is predicted to increase owing to the increasing number of cardiac cases hence hectic lifestyle, consumption of unhealthy food, and addiction.
3. However, the high cost of equipment and setup along with strict government restrictions in some countries hampers market growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.
4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market based on technology can be further segmented PCR, ELISA, Enzymatic methods, DNA Staining, and Others. PCR segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the increased use in clinical diagnostics, rising demand for personalised and precision medicine, and technical advances and applications in drug development.
2. Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market based on end user can be further segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Clinics, and Others. The Hospital segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. This is owing to the use of improved diagnostic technology overtime in hospitals.
3. The Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 35% in 2021.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Mycoplasma Diagnostics industry are -
1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
2. Merck KGaA,
3. Lonza
4. PromoCell GmbH
5. American Type Culture Collection
