Integrated Passive Devices Market to Witness Strong Growth at 8.2% CAGR by 2029 |Exactitude Consultancy

Integrated Passive Devices Market major players operating are 3DiS Technologies, On Semiconductor, Johanson Technology, Inc., STATS ChipPAC Ltd, STMicroelectronics

/EIN News/ -- Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Integrated Passive Devices Market.

Integrated Passive Devices Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The Integrated Passive Devices Market is expanding as a result of factors such rising consumer durable adoption rates, IPD integration into RF applications, and rising demand for highly efficient and shrunk electronic devices. Additionally, the industry is expanding as more navigation and infotainment systems, including the global positioning system (GPS), are being included into automobiles. A variety of passive components, including resistors, inductors, and capacitors, are combined to create the Integrated Passive Devices, a very trustworthy device. To create the cheap cost, small size, and compact device, the IPDs often used the industry standard fabrication method, such as a thin-film wafer.

Request A Sample Report @ https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3478/integrated-passive-devices-market/#request-a-sample

EMEA To Account for The Largest Market Size During the Forecast Period.

During the projection period, EMEA is anticipated to have the biggest Integrated Passive Devices Market share in the IPD industry, followed by the Americas region. Germany, France, Switzerland, and the rest of Europe are major integrated passive devices market in EMEA (including UK, Sweden, and Norway). The IPD market in EMEA is driven by the presence of fabrication and IPD manufacturers, such as Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, and IPDiA, that provide revolutionary products based on successful research and development. IPD growth in EMEA is also anticipated to be aided by greater technical developments, significant investments from important businesses, and soaring interest in passive devices.

Recent Developments

In February 2018, Murata launched NFZ03SG_SN series of audio line noise filters for smart phones to efficiently eliminate noise while maintaining high sound quality.

In February 2017, STMicroelectronics extended the flexibility of STM32 Ecosystem by launching STM32F722 Nucleo board and STM32F723 Discovery Kit. With rich on-board features such as MEMS microphones and sensors, an audio codec, and a display for user-interface development, these kits can support creative demonstrations.

In January 2017, STMicroelectronics partnered with Mobile-Payment Partners such as Giesecke & Devrient (Germany) and FitPay (US) to create turnkey, certification-ready solutions for wearable devices.

In August 2016, Onchip Devices has expanded its service offerings through its new fab offering Semiconductor Wafer Fabrication Services.





Report Attribute/Metric Details Market Size USD 2477.48 Million CAGR 8.2% (2022-2029) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material, Products and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors 3DiS Technologies (France), On Semiconductor (US), Johanson Technology, Inc. (US), STATS ChipPAC Ltd (Singapore), STMicroelectronics (US), Global Communication Semiconductors, Inc. (US), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Key Market Opportunities The integrated passive device is essential in devices such as filters and diplexers Key Market Drivers · The demand for semiconductor products is high in the future.



· The crucial drivers are the key-contributors to Integrated Passive Devices growth.



Competitive landscape

There is severe competition among regional players in the integrated passive devices market. New partnerships and market expansion are some of the key strategies of the key players of the market.

The key players of the global integrated passive devices market are 3DiS Technologies, On Semiconductor, Johanson Technology, Inc., STATS ChipPAC Ltd, STMicroelectronics, Global Communication Semiconductors, Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG

Integrated Passive Devices Market Segment overview

Integrated Passive Devices Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Ems and Emi Protection IPD

RF IPD

Led Lighting

Digital and Mixes Single IPD





Integrated Passive Devices Market by End Use, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare





Read the full report: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3478/integrated-passive-devices-market/

Rising adoption of IPDs in consumer electronics devices will drive the integrated passive devices market growth

A number of device makers have developed high-performance, compact-sized integrated passive devices to meet the needs of the expanding smartphone market as a result of ongoing advancements in advanced packaging technology. For example, TSMC announced the introduction of wafer-level integrated passive device technology in May 2020. With this launch, the company hopes to produce 5G terminals in large quantities, mostly smartphones for Apple. IPD adoption in consumer electronics products will rise as a result.

The crucial market drivers

There is a huge market for integrated passive devices in the consumer electronics industries. They are essential components of media players, computers, laptops, LED products, and mobile and Smartphone devices like tablets. There are a lot of people who use smartphones. The market for integrated passive devices is being driven by the sharp rise in smartphone usage. Numerous functions, including WiFi connectivity, GPS, communication systems, and 5G technologies, are included in smartphones. Smartphones need IPD in order to incorporate the tiny parts of these functions.

In the following years, IPD's importance in the production of smartphones will increase. It is the key factor driving the growth of the integrated passive devices market in 2022. Furthermore, there will be a big market for semiconductor products in the future.

Browse More Reports from Exactitude Consultancy

Automotive Cybersecurity Market

In the give era of time, preferences and interests are rapidly changing. Consumers expect individualized experiences, therefore cars and the automotive industry as a whole are adjusting to match those expectations. More software brings more vulnerability as a result of enhanced personalization and connection.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7483/automotive-cybersecurity-market

Crash Barrier Systems Market

The global crash barrier systems market is expected to grow at 3.40% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 10.32 USD billion by 2029 from 7.80 USD billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7872/crash-barrier-systems-market

Dairy Herd Management Market

Dairy herd management is a procedure that determines the productivity and health of dairy animals. Increase in herd size and demand for milk and other dairy products in different regions are the major factors that drive the market growth. Also, dairy herd management is a cost saving process as it implements techniques of smart farming.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5423/dairy-herd-management-market/

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/