Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market size is estimated to reach $2.3 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market size is estimated to reach $2.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market size is estimated to reach $2.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Nuclear medicine equipment utilizes progressive nuclear technology for diagnostic medical imaging and ailment treatment. Distinct kinds of nuclear medicine equipment are planned for application together with particular radioisotopes for an assortment of imaging purposes. Specially designed sensors serve as cameras to discover and track radiation emitted by tiny quantities of radioisotopes or radionuclides in medical dyes. Single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT, or less typically, SPET) is a nuclear medicine tomographic imaging technique utilizing gamma rays.
Key Takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the accelerated deployment of efficient nuclear imaging technologies and nuclear medicine tomographic techniques like single photon emission computed tomography in conjunction with the surging application of technologically progressive and efficient therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals in the North American region.
2. Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market growth is being driven by the increasing predominance of cancer and cardiovascular disease and the burgeoning application of nuclear medicine tomographic techniques like single photon emission computed tomography. However, the soaring cost incurred by medical institutions to bring in the nuclear medicine equipment to utilize in the first place resulting in nuclear medicine being high-priced is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market.
3. Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market based on product type can be further segmented into Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), and Planar Scintigraphy.
2. This growth is owing to the surging utilization of nuclear medicine procedures like single photon emission computed tomography in hospital -based settings. Positron emission tomography may also be performed. The proliferating application of progressive facilities and state-of-the-art machinery to perform different nuclear medicine procedures is further propelling the growth of this segment.
3. The Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Nuclear Medicine Equipment Industry are:
1. DDD- Diagnostics A/S
2. Digirad Corporation
3. GE Healthcare
4. Philips Healthcare
5. Siemens Healthineers
