Benzoic Acid Market to Receive Overwhelming CAGR of 5.3% by 2028| Size, Share, Global Industry Trends, Future Growth

Benzoic Acid Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The benzoic acid market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on the benzoic acid market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while impacting the market’s growth. The rise in the aviation sector is escalating the growth of the benzoic acid market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Benzoic Acid Market

Benzoic acid is known to be a carboxylic acid with several utilitarian qualities, comprising antibacterial and antifungal qualities, which have made it widespread in several end-use applications. Benzoic acid is commonly found in various fruits, involving prunes, plums, raspberries, and cranberries, and is mainly utilized in the chemical, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Benzoic Acid Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

The major players covered in the benzoic acid market report are Emerald Performance Materials, Novaphene Specialities Private Limited, HuangshiTaihua Industry, Shri Hari Chemicals, Sinteza S.A, Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd, Wuhan YouJi Industries Company Limited, FUSHIMI Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., San Fu Chemical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Danfan Network Science&Technology Co., Ltd., DOW, DuPont, Apollo Scientific Ltd, Clarion Drugs Ltd, Ganesh Benzoplast Limited and Dongda among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analyses for each competitor separately.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the benzoic acid market in the forecast period are the rise in the need for benzoic acid from the food and beverages industry. Furthermore, the constant urbanization and the change in the user lifestyle are further anticipated to propel the growth of the benzoic acid market. Moreover, the growing need for processed food items and beverages is further estimated to cushion the growth of the benzoic acid market. On the other hand, the regulations to restrict the utilization of benzoic acid in packaged food items and beverages are further projected to impede the growth of the benzoic acid market in the timeline period.

In addition, the substitution of phthalate plasticizers with non-phthalate plasticizers will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the benzoic acid market in the coming years. However, the restricted utilization of benzoic acid as a food preservative in developed economies might further challenge the growth of the benzoic acid market in the coming years.

Global Benzoic Acid Market Scope and Market Size

The benzoic acid market is segmented on the basis of application and end-use. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the other growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate various strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of application, the benzoic acid market is segmented into sodium benzoate, potassium benzoate, benzyl benzoate, benzoate plasticizer, alkyd resin, benzoyl chloride, feed additive, and others.

On the basis of end users, the benzoic acid market is segmented into food and beverages, the chemical industry, the pharmaceutical industry, and others.

Benzoic Acid Market Country Level Analysis

The benzoic acid market is analyzed, and market size and volume information is provided by country, application, and end-use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the benzoic acid market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, the U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the benzoic acid market due to the increase in the consumption of benzoic acid. Furthermore, the growth in the in per-capita disposable income will further boost the growth of the benzoic acid market in the region during the forecast period. North America is projected to observe a significant amount of growth in the benzoic acid market due to the replacement of benzoate plasticizers for phthalate plasticizers due to stringent government regulations. Moreover, the rise in the need for phthalate plasticizers is further anticipated to propel the growth of the benzoic acid market in the region in the coming years.

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites, and volumes, import-export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, and downstream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Contents:

Global Benzoic Acid Market Research Report 2028

Chapter 1 Benzoic Acid Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Benzoic Acid Market Forecast

...

