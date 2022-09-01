Machine Tool Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecast

Global Machine Tool Market

The rise in demand in the industrial automation acts as one of the major factor driving the growth of machine tool market.

Global Machine Tool Market was valued at USD 85.54 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 130.29 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. "CNC Machine Tools" accounts for the largest automotive segment in the respective market owing to the increase in demand from the manufacturing companies.

In the past years, the mode of operation of these tools have been enhanced immensely. Industries have turned from numerical control (NC) to direct numerical control (DNC) and computer numerical control (CNC). Manufacturers are focusing in designing advanced machine tools to acquire higher productivity.

Global Machine Tool Market was valued at USD 85.54 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 130.29 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “CNC Machine Tools” accounts for the largest automotive segment in the respective market owing to the increase in demand from the manufacturing companies. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Machine tools are the machine used for handling machining metal or other rigid materials, milling machines are highly versatile and can perform a variety of functions, such as filleting, turning, chamfering, drilling and gear cutting among others. They also include some tools for shaping and cutting. In simple definition machine tools are machines that help the work of people easy.

The major players covered in the machine tool market report are Doosan Corporation, Amada (India) Pvt. Ltd, Makino, JTEKT Corporation, Georg Fischer Ltd, Komatsu NTC, Okuma Corporation, HYUNDAI WIA CORP, CHIRON Group SE, MAG IAS Gmbh, Haas Automation, Inc, GROB-WERKE GmbH & CO.KG, Spinner Werkzeugmaschinenfabrik GmbH, YAMAZAKI Mazak Corporation, DMG MORI, Electronic HiTech Engineering Pvt, Ltd, among other domestic and global players.

Drivers:

Industrial Automation

The rise in demand in the industrial automation acts as one of the major factor driving the growth of machine tool market. The increase in demand for high productivity, high quality and reduced cycle time has a positive impact on the market.

Demand for Mass Production

The increase in demand for mass production in various industries, such as aerospace and defense industry, among other industries accelerate the market growth. The rise in demand for metal cutting tools in line with the use of metals in various industries will assist in expanding market.

Integration of CAM

The surge in integration of Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) in machine tools for declining the time required for manufacturing workpieces further influence the market. The Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) ensure hassle-free production of micro components escalate the growth of the market.

Additionally, surge in investments, increased disposable income and expansion of the automotive sector positively affect the machine tool market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, emergence of industry 4.0 extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, advancements in the machine tools will further escalate the growth of machine tool market.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

An Overview of the Global Machine Tool Market Industry

Manufacturers’ Market Share Production Market Share by Regions

Consumption in Different Regions

Trends in Production, Revenue, and Price by Type

Analysis of the Global Machine Tool Market by Applications

Global Machine Tool Market Industry Company Profiles and Key Figures Machine Tool Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Customers, Distributors, and Marketing Channel

Market Trends

Research Findings and Conclusions on the Global Machine Tool Market

Data Source and Methodology

Some of the important question for stakeholders and business professional for expanding their position in the Global Machine Tool Market:

Q 1. Ahead of 2022, which region offers the most lucrative open doors for the market?

Q 2. What are the business threats, as well as the impact of the most recent scenario on market growth and estimation?

Q 3. In terms of applications, types, and areas, what are the most promising, high-development possibilities for the Global Machine Tool Market?

Q 4.What segments of the Machine Tool Market are attracting the most attention in 2022 and beyond?

Q 5. Who are the major participants in the Machine Tool Market, both now and in the future?

