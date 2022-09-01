Flavoured Tea Market is Expected to Exhibit a Healthy CAGR of 5.5% for the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029

Global Flavoured Tea Market

Associated British Foods plc, WISSOTZKY TEA, Unilever, Starbucks Corporation, Akbar Brothers Ltd, Nestle, Tata Consumer Products DAVIDs TEA, and The Republic of Tea

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flavoured Tea Market :

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global flavoured tea market to be growing at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

A flavoured tea is made up of leaves from the tea plant Camellia synesis that have been flavoured in some way. There are many different flavours of flavoured teas on the market, including orange black teas, almonds, various other fruits, and even candy cane. In the market for flavoured tea, there have been a number of changes.

The market for flavoured tea is likely to rise, along with certain health benefits. The rise in tea consumption around the world has resulted in the introduction of a slew of new flavours, all of which are projected to enhance market growth.

Furthermore, increased taste, ease of availability, and some additional health benefits associated with drinking green, herbal, and fruit tea are predicted to boost market growth. The worldwide tea market is growing as consumers become more aware of the health benefits of herbal and green tea. Increases in consumer disposable income, changes in tastes and preferences, and the addition of new healthful components to tea by various market players are all contributing to the market's expansion.

However, the high cost of green tea in comparison to black tea is projected to limit the global green tea market's growth in the coming years. However, product portfolio development and expanded marketing and advertising activities are projected to give good prospects for the global green tea market's leading players.

This flavoured tea market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global Flavoured Tea Market Scope and Market Size

Flavoured tea market is segmented on the basis of type, flavour, packaging format, product type and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the flavoured tea market is segmented into loose leaf tea and CTC tea.

On the basis of flavour, the flavoured tea market is segmented into fruits, flower, herbs and spices.

The fruits are further segmented into lime, strawberry, apples and others. The flowers segment is further categorised into rose, jasmine, lavender and others. The herbs segment of favours is further segmented into chamomile, mint, rosemary and others. The spices segment is further segmented into cinnamon, cardmom and others.

On the basis of packaging format, the flavoured tea market is segmented into packed and loose.

On the basis of product type, the flavoured tea market is segmented into black tea, green tea, herbal tea, oolong and other products.

On the basis of distribution channel, the flavoured tea market is segmented into online and offline, supermarkets/hypermarkets.

Flavoured Tea Market Country Level Analysis

The flavoured tea market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, flavour, packaging format, product type and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the flavoured tea market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

North America dominates the flavoured tea market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for Flavoured Tea and significant use of product in aromatherapies in this region. Because of the presence of tea culture in the region, Asia-Pacific will be registering the highest growth in flavoured tea market from 2022 to 2029.

The country section of the flavoured tea market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

