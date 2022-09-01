Visit of Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Second Minister for Education Dr Maliki Bin Osman to the Republic of Indonesia, 2 to 7 September 2022

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Second Minister for Education Dr Maliki Bin Osman will make a working visit to the Republic of Indonesia from 2 to 7 September 2022.

Minister Maliki will visit Jakarta, West Java, and West Nusa Tenggara, where he will meet his counterpart Ministers and regional leaders. Aside from government officials, he will also visit civic organisations, and engage with local students at institutes of higher learning.

Minister Maliki will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

