Visit by United States Congressional Delegation, 31 August to 3 September 2022

A bipartisan United States Congressional delegation is visiting Singapore from 31 August to 3 September 2022. The delegation comprises Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Tennessee), Congressman Ron Estes (R-Kansas), Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-West Virginia), and Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas), as well as members of the US-Asia Institute.



The Congressional delegation met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, and Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment and Transport Dr Amy Khor, and was hosted to lunch by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.



During the delegation’s meeting with DPM Wong, both sides affirmed the deep and multi-faceted partnership between Singapore and the US. DPM Wong welcomed the US’ commitment to continue deepening its engagement of the region, including through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. Minister Balakrishnan and the Congressional delegation discussed the importance of a rules-based world order and sustained US engagement in the region. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

1 SEPTEMBER 2022

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong met members of the Congressional delegation and US-Asia Institute on 1 September 2022.

Photo credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

Lunch hosted by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan for members of the Congressional delegation and US-Asia Institute on 1 September 2022.

Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore