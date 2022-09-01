WorkFair 2022: Matching Top LGBTQ+ Talent With Progressive & Inclusive Employers

WorkFair 2022 Returns on 19th October WorkFair 2022 Returns on 19th October

#WorkFair 2022 – the world’s largest virtual careers fair for LGBTQ+ professionals & graduates organised by myGwork – will return on 19th October 2022.

We’re very proud to bring back #WorkFair, with a focus on Working With Pride this year. It’s a great event for job seekers, to showcase their skills to inclusive employers of choice.” — Adrien and Pierre Gaubert, Co-founders, myGwork

LONDON, UK, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Several surveys this year have confirmed that today’s talented professionals are only prepared to work for inclusive employers, especially Millennials and Generation Z.

#WorkFair 2022, themed Working With Pride, will help LGBTQ+ candidates to connect with those inclusive employers. Returning on 19 October, the world’s largest virtual careers fair for LGBTQ+ professionals and graduates will once again help to match diverse talent with roles at progressive and inclusive companies.

With many more LGBTQ+ professionals now searching for jobs with inclusive employers, #WorkFair 2022 is the only free global virtual event providing direct access to inclusive employers across all industries who are ready and waiting to hire. Job seekers will get the opportunity to connect live with recruitment teams to chat about existing opportunities and even book interviews with participating companies they want to join. They can also attend several free webinars and workshops throughout the day to help them hone their job search and interviewing skills. Experts will provide candidates with meaningful life skills such as finding their purpose, bringing their whole self to work, and how to get ahead in the workplace.

Ahead of this year’s event, myGwork will release the findings of its inaugural LGBTQ+ student graduate survey, revealing factors that are likely to help attract and retain them. Additionally, myGwork will launch a new campaign, created with Enactus, featuring students sharing what Working with Pride means to them.

To date, myGwork has helped hundreds of inclusive employers to attract and retain diverse talent, thanks to its increasing offering of online events, content, diversity and inclusion training, and recruitment events, such as #WorkFair and WorkPride. FTSE 100 companies and household brand names, such as State Street, Netflix, Willis Towers Watson, PepsiCo, Capgemini, Synechron, Clyde and Co, Reed Smith LLP, Criteo, Clifford Chance, Ab InBev, Capco, Pimco, Pearson, Omnicom Media Group and many more already use the platform with huge success.

Pearson is a case in point. “In the first 12 months of the partnership, we recruited 692 wonderful colleagues across the globe – from the USA, UK, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific to the Middle East – into the Pearson family from myGwork,” confirmed Pearson’s Senior HR Manager, Kevin Lyons. “We have continued to build on that success in the second year of our partnership and remain very impressed by our partnership with myGwork. The combination of the excellent community and platform, the superb events that are offered and the calibre of media and communications support, dovetails with the ability that myGwork gives us to reach out to great talented people and enhances our credibility and visibility within the LGBTQ+ community.”

#WorkFair 2022 will allow organisations to find suitable candidates for open positions, while showcasing their company’s inclusive employer credentials to the LGBTQ+ business and graduate community.

Paul Phillips, Strategy Director at OMD UK, part of Omnicom Media Group, highly recommends both jobseekers and companies to attend #WorkFair: “myGwork's WorkFair is an invaluable event for the LGBTQ+ community. As community members are opting more and more to work only for companies that reflect their own value, WorkFair provides an easily accessible forum to engage directly with some of the world's most inclusive employers. It also provides a great platform for those employers to demonstrate their commitment to inclusivity, providing reassurance to the community and a call-to-arms to those companies that are falling short in balanced representation. I strongly recommend both companies and jobseekers to get involved.”

“We’re very proud to bring back #WorkFair, with a focus on Working With Pride this year. It’s a great event for job seekers, be they professionals or graduates to showcase their skills to inclusive employers of choice. And for employers, it’s the only careers platform that gives them direct access to thousands of talented LGBTQ+ professionals,” shared myGwork founders and brothers Adrien (CMO) and Pierre Gaubert (CEO). “This year’s event will also feature the results of our inaugural student survey exploring what LGBTQ+ graduates expect from the workplace, with invaluable insights on how to attract and retain them. We’re also excited to announce the launch of a brand new campaign, created with Enactus, featuring students sharing what Working with Pride means to them. It’s a must-attend event for LGBTQ+ job seekers and inclusive employers committed to working with pride.”

Commenting on partnering with myGwork’s WorkFair this year, Enactus UK COO Amy Brereton said: “We are so excited to be partnering with myGwork, harnessing the power of student voice across our network. The next generation of responsible leaders are sharing their own individual experiences of what it means to be ‘Working with Pride’. By partnering with myGwork on this joint campaign we are so proud to be collaborating with an organisation that, like Enactus, is passionate about creating a better, more sustainable world for us all!"

Highered’s Co-founder Erik Spade added: “Highered, the global career platform for graduates and early talent, is proud to support and partner with myGwork for WorkFair 2022.”

Graduates, students and professionals can register to attend WorkFair completely free of charge here: https://www.mygwork.com/en/work-fair-2022

About myGwork

Award-winning company myGwork is the business community for LGBTQ+ professionals, graduates, inclusive employers, and anyone who believes in workplace equality. It aims to empower the LGBTQ+ community by offering individual members a safe space where they can connect with inclusive employers, find jobs, mentors, professional events, and news. The company’s founders Adrien and Pierre Gaubert won the Attitude Young LGBTQ+ Entrepreneur of the Year Award and were also recently honoured as one of the Top 100 Global LGBT+ OUTstanding Executives. More recently, myGwork was shortlisted for The 2022 Digital Leaders Impact Awards as a finalist in the 6th Digital Leaders Impact Awards 2022 celebrating UK tech for good. The company also won this year’s Bank of London’s 2022 Rainbow Honours. Additionally, myGwork was listed in the Top 5 Startups with Pride by Geek Times and it recently won the Diva Magazine Award of Corporate Allies.

Sign up for WorkFair 2022 completely free of charge.