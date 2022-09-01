Spine Biologics Market size is estimated to reach $3.4 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Spine Biologics Market size is estimated to reach $3.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spine Biologics Market size is estimated to reach $3.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Spine biologics are materials that change the encircling surroundings by way of active cellular procedures. They advance development and distinction and support in the restoration and curing of an injury. They also decrease the frequency of primary or added surgical processes and diminish the disruption of soft tissue. Degenerative disc diseases are conditions where one or more discs in the spine decay owing to age, which leads to back or neck pain.
Key Takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America Spine Biologics Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the existence of the population of senior citizens enduring degenerative disc diseases and rising acceptance of minimally invasive process in the North American region.
2. Spine Biologics Market growth is being driven by the increasing predominance of degenerative disc diseases and a consequent rise in treatment rates. However, unsupportive reimbursement scenario, the greater cost of the bone grafts, and some ethical issues associated with bone grafting procedures are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Spine Biologics Market.
3. Spine Biologics Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Spine Biologics Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Spine Biologics Market based on product can be further segmented into Bone Graft Substitutes, Spinal Allografts, Cell-Based Matrix, and Others. The Spinal Allografts (ECG) Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of spinal allografts attributed to its many advantages.
2. Cases of degenerative disc diseases may also be examined in hospitals. The well-established medical infrastructure and the easy availability of qualified and skilled physicians are further propelling the growth of this segment.
3. North America (Spine Biologics Market) held the largest share with 34% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the expanding population of the elderly and the surging acceptance of minimally invasive procedures in the North American region.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Spine Biologics industry are:
1. Stryker Corporation
2. Orthofix Holdings Inc.
3. NuVasive, Inc.
4. K2M Inc.
5. DePuy Synthes
