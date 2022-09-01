Industrial Lubricants Market Size to Boost US$88.4 billion By 2027 | CAGR 3.8% - IndustryARC
Industrial Lubricants Market is anticipated to grow rapidly and would contribute to the growing Industrial Lubricants market size during the forecast period.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Industrial Lubricants Market size is estimated to reach US$88.4 billion by 2027 after growing at an estimated CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Industrial lubricants such as oils, greases, fluids and others work to reduce the binding, friction, wear and moisture. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Industrial Lubricants market, owing to the increasing automotive production, construction & infrastructure development, established demand from manufacturing plants and others in this region.
2. The properties of Industrial Lubricants such as kinematic viscosity, autogenous ignition temperature, thermal stability and others boost their application and demand in the construction sector for construction equipment and machinery such as bulldozers, engines, scrapers, shovels, lift trucks and others.
3. The automotive sector is rapidly growing in the Industrial Lubricants market due to major applications of lubricants such as metalworking fluids, hydraulic fluids, engine oil, greases and others for vehicles, machinery and others. Also, the increasing production of vehicles are offering growth in the market and contributing to the growth of Industrial Lubricants market size.
4. The environmental hazards associated with mineral and synthetic base oil such as pollution, Co2 emissions and contamination; along with rising crude oil prices create a major challenge in the Industrial Lubricants market.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15901
Segmental Analysis:
1. Hydraulic Fluids Segment held the largest Industrial Lubricants market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at an estimated CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest Industrial Lubricants market share (up to 39.3%) in 2021. The robust growth of industrial lubricants in this region is influenced by flourishing demand across major industries.
3. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), the production and sales of automobiles in China were 26.08 million and 26.27 million, up by 3.4% and 3.8% year-on-year, respectively, compared to the decline in the 3 consecutive years.
4. According to the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), motor vehicle production in Japan increased from 344,875 units in December 2019 to 360,103 units in January 2020.
5. Automotive segment held a significant Industrial Lubricants market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at an estimated CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
6. According to the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the construction industry in India is expected to reach US$1.4 trillion by 2025. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the construction spending in the US for March 2022 was US$1,730.5 billion compared to US$1,728 billion in February 2022. Moreover, residential construction was valued at US$1.64 million in November 2021 and it grew to US$1.72 million in February 2022.
7. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), automotive production saw a growth of 12% in Brazil, 30% in India, 4% in the USA and 3% growth in China in 2021. Furthermore, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Indian automotive domestic sales for passenger vehicles increased from 2,711,457 units in 2020-21 to 3,069,499 units in 2021-22.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Industrial Lubricants industry are -
1. ExxonMobil Corporation
2. Royal Dutch Shell
3. Chevron Chemical Corporation
4. PetroChina Company Limited
5. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
Click on the following link to buy the Industrial Lubricants Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15901
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Indian Industrial Lubricants Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18243/indian-industrial-lubricants-market-research-report-analysis.html
B. Synthetic Lubricants Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16281/synthetic-lubricants-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn