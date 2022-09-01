Hard Seltzer Market Share Worth US$3.8 billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Overall disposable income of people is bound to plunge upward and is anticipated to drive the hard seltzer market.HYDERABAD , TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the hard seltzer market size is estimated to reach $3.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Expanding demand for lower calories and sugar content with enlarging health awareness among people is a prominent factor set to drive the growth of the Hard Seltzer Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, the North America Hard Seltzer Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. Nevertheless, Asia-pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.
2. The far-reaching presence of distribution channels and innovative flavor options are said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Hard Seltzer Market. Undersized production activities due to restrictions applied by governments to tackle pandemic situations are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Hard Seltzer Market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19652
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Hard Seltzer Market based on the packaging type can be further segmented into plastic bottles, glass bottles, aluminum cans. The aluminum cans segment held the largest share in 2021. The aluminum cans segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. The Hard Seltzer Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into online and offline platforms. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021. The online segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the heightening trend of online buying due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.
3. North America held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as rising health awareness among people.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the hard seltzer industry are -
1. Diageo PLC.
2. Heineken N.V.
3. Anheuser-Busch InBev
4. Coca Cola Company
5. Kopparberg
Click on the following link to buy the hard seltzer Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19652
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Packaged Water Treatment System Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16502/packaged-water-treatment-system-market.html
B. Water Treatment Additives Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/6354/Water-Treatment-Additives-Market-Research-Report.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn