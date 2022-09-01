Asia-Pacific AI in Bioinformatics Market Registering 37.7% CAGR and is Expected to Reach USD 4,740.88 Bn by 2029

Asia-Pacific AI in Bioinformatics Market

AI in bioinformatics market is expected to reach the value of USD 4,740.88 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 37.7% during the forecast period

According to the latest research, Asia-Pacific AI in Bioinformatics Market encompasses a variety of issues and tasks in the global market. The regional study of the global Asia-Pacific AI in Bioinformatics Market included in the report helps the readers to gain an in-depth understanding of how various geographic markets have been developing over the past few years.

In the first section, the Enhanced Report of Asia-Pacific AI in Bioinformatics Market provides an overview of Asia-Pacific AI in Bioinformatics industry which includes definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. This report highlights the key industry competitors and provides an in-depth analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the AI in bioinformatics market is expected to reach the value of USD 4,740.88 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 37.7% during the forecast period.

Databridgemarketresearch.com is closely monitoring developments in the industry in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also highlights key Asia-Pacific AI in Bioinformatics information such as market drivers, challenges, risks, competitive strategies, vendor landscape, and more.

Experts have examined historical data and compared it with changing market situations. This report provides all the information newbies and existing players alike need to explore the untapped Asia-Pacific AI in Bioinformatics business, expand their reach and create sales opportunities.

KEY ACTORS

SOPHiA GENETICS, Biomax Informatics Inc., QIAGEN, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Strand Life Sciences, Dassault Systmes, SomaLogic Operating Co., Inc., Elucidata

GEOGRAPHY

* North America

– United States, Canada and Mexico

* Europe

– Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and the rest of Europe

* Pacific Asia

– China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia

* South America

– Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and the rest of South America

* Middle East and Africa

– Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, South Africa and the rest of the Middle East and Africa

AI in Bioinformatics Market Dynamics



This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Growing demand for bioinformatics

As genomics focused pharmacology continues to play a greater role in the treatment of various chronic diseases, especially cancer, next-generation sequencing (NGS) is evolving as a powerful tool for providing a deeper and more precise insight at the molecular underpinnings of individual tumors and specific receptors. Informatics is essential in biological research, which involves biologists who learn programming, computer programmers, mathematicians, or database managers to learn the foundations of biology.

Reduction in the genetic sequencing cost

The strong demand for decreasing the cost of genomics and biomarker prediction has contributed to the creation of high-throughput genome sequencing, which often goes by the name next-generation sequencing (NGS). Thousands or millions of sequences in a single bioinformatics cycle are generated simultaneously. Dramatic upgrades to industrial NGS technologies have culminated in dramatic cutbacks in DNA sequencing cost-per-base. Thus recently, the main sequencing techniques have become the key subject of research, with sample design optimization taking a secondary function.

Increasing public-private sector funding for bioinformatics

In order to improve the workflow for bioinformatics, the federal agencies, the public, and the private agencies are providing funds in order to carry out bioinformatics projects and to scientists for research purposes. It is important to approach possible funders with a clear proposal and strategy of what is to be achieved in terms of bioinformatics capacity building in the institution as well as the intended outputs and outcomes. Many government bodies and private organizations across the globe are increasingly investing in the field of bioinformatics. These investments have largely resulted in data and technological advancements in bioinformatics services, which in return, have improved the quality of these services.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 01: Executive Summary

Chapter 02: scope of the report

Chapter 03: research methodology

Chapter 04: Introduction

Chapter 05: Europe AI in Bioinformatics Market Overview

Chapter 06: Europe AI in Bioinformatics Market Size

Chapter 07: Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 08: Europe AI in Bioinformatics Market Segmentation By Technology

Chapter 09: Europe AI in Bioinformatics Market Segmentation by Application

Chapter 10: Customer Landscape

Chapter 11: Europe AI in Bioinformatics Market Segmentation by End User

Chapter 12: regional landscape

Chapter 13: decision framework

Chapter 14: Drivers and Challenges

Chapter 15: Europe AI in Bioinformatics Market Trends

Chapter 16: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 17: company profiles

Chapter 18: Appendix

The report also highlights the analysis of the global competitive structure of the Asia-Pacific AI in Bioinformatics market, which provides valuable information about well-known companies in the industry.

Along with its financial status, revenue share contribution, key development strategies, growth milestones and key offerings, market positioning, adoption of technological advancements, and global and regional clients.

The analysis proposed in the report is comprehensive and enables a deep understanding of the market scenario, which further facilitates strategic planning and improves business outcomes for companies.

No industry can escape the disruption of COVID-19. However, executives must consider the unique market impact of Asia-Pacific AI in Bioinformatics and the diverse needs of their employees and business.

This report brings together information from a variety of industries that can help you act with empathy and guidance during this crisis. It includes detailed market segmentation, regional analysis, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Asia-Pacific AI in Bioinformatics Market Report Scope

The report identifies the latest developments, market share and strategies used by the major players in the Asia-Pacific AI in Bioinformatics industry.

