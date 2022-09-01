Medical Aesthetics Market to Reach $18.3 billion by 2027: IndustryARC
IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Medical Aesthetics Market size is estimated to reach $18.3 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.Dermatology as a medical field has been growing at a rapid pace owing to the increasing social media presence coupled with the growing inclination for people to feel and look good. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America’s medical aesthetics market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of a robust infrastructure that allows supporting various procedures and devices. Further, technological advancements within the devices sphere allow preparing products with maximum efficiency. However, Europe is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027 owing to the growing cosmetic infrastructure.
2. The growing geriatric population along with the existential need for making oneself look attractive are some of the key driving factors for the market. However, the high costs associated with such treatments and no medical insurance are some of the key barriers to market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Medical Aesthetics Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Facial Aesthetic Products are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the wide usage of such products in the home-care settings or in various clinics.
2. Medical Aesthetic Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 38% as compared to the other counterparts in 2021.
3. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, around $16.7 billion is spent on cosmetic procedures and medical aesthetics, of which around 92% were spent on females.
4. beauty centers are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
5. As per an association analysis, around 6.1 million medical aesthetic procedures were performed for those between 40-54, while around 3.9 million were for those between 55-69 years. The population is turning old and thereby would help in segment growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Medical Aesthetics industry are -
1. Allergan-AbbVie
2. Alma Lasers, Ltd.
3. Anika Therapeutics
4. Cutera, Inc.
5. Cynosure
