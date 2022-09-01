Polybutylene Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players and Forecast 2027
High-performance electrical properties of polybutylene are also driving the polybutylene market growth.HYDERABAD , TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the polybutylene market size is estimated to reach US$3.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 3.9% from 2022 to 2027. The high demand for polybutylene grades along with polyethylene for packaging applications is creating a drive in the polybutylene market. The increasing application of polybutylene across various industries such as packaging, construction piping, automotive, and others will offer major growth in the market during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the polybutylene market highlights the following areas -
1. The polybutylene market size will increase owing to its major demand and growth in applications such as piping systems, masterbatches, adhesives, automotive, building heating and cooling, and others during the forecast period.
2. The Asia Pacific region holds a dominant position in the polybutylene industry due to the highest building and construction development projects.
3. The increasing use of polybutylene in piping systems, agricultural pipes, residential heating and cooling surface systems, and others is driving the polybutylene market and offers major growth opportunities.
Segmental Analysis:
1. By application, the piping system segment accounted for the largest share in the polybutylene market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 3.6% during the forecast period. With the major demand for polybutylene piping systems across major end-use industries, majorly construction, the global polybutylene market will grow during the forecast period.
2. By end-use industry, the construction industry held the largest share and is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 4.1% during the forecast period. The growing advancement and development in building and construction projects across the globe are propelling the demand for polybutylene. Thus, with major demand and application in building and construction, the polybutylene market will grow rapidly during the forecast period.
3. By geography, the Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the polybutylene market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 5.1% during the forecast period. Furthermore, the development of piping systems in various sectors such as residential, industrial, and commercial in APAC is boosting the growth of polybutylene. Thus, with high demand and major advancements in manufacturing plants for polybutylene resin in this region, the polybutylene industry will grow rapidly during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the polybutylene industry are -
1. Entec Polymers
2. Sigma Aldrich
3. Semadeni AG
4. HENCNEC
5. Sipchem
