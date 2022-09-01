Diagnostic ECG Market size is estimated to reach $7.2 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Diagnostic ECG Market size is estimated to reach $7.2 billion by 2027. It is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diagnostic ECG Market size is estimated to reach $7.2 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
The assessment of these waveforms aids in the identification of atrioventricular reentrant tachycardia, arrhythmia, and acute coronary syndrome symptoms. An implantable loop recorder, or ILR, is a heart-monitoring device placed beneath the chest skin for various monitoring purposes. The most prevalent application include looking for causes of fainting, palpitations, extremely fast or sluggish heartbeats, and hidden rhythms that can lead to strokes.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America’s digital ECG market held a dominant market share in 2021. It is owing to the rampant growth in the disease burden of the country. Furthermore, countries like the U.S. spend exorbitant money on public health infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to rampant technology development across the medical domains, which would allow the market to space.
2. The ongoing innovation of ECG device technologies, combined with the introduction of remote monitoring devices, is likely to drive the growth of the diagnostic ECG market over the forecast period. As rich countries' markets are nearly saturated, developing countries have more opportunities for growth than developed countries.
3. The rapid growth of the geriatric population and the corresponding increase in the prevalence of coronary artery diseases, the approval of new and sophisticated products, and the rising incidence of diabetes are driving growth in this market. However, negative prospects of understanding the ECG results owing to them being skewed to timings impedes their market growth.
4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Diagnostic ECG Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Based on Product Type, the Resting ECG Devices segment in the Diagnostic ECG market held a dominant market share in 2021. This is primarily owing to a quick, improved diagnosis with no preparatory time.
2. Technological improvements, a shift in treatment preference toward ambulatory facilities, and the availability of improved portable devices such as ECG equipment and management systems for ambulatory ECG monitoring are propelling the segment forward.
3. North America dominated the Diagnostic ECG market in 2021, accounting for 35% of the market. This is mainly owing to an increase in the patient pool of cardiovascular and cancer diseases in the United States and Canada. According to the CDC, one person dies from cardiovascular disease every 36 seconds in the United States.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Diagnostic ECG industry are:
1. GE Healthcare
2. BioTelemetry Inc
3. Koninklijke Philips
4. Schiller AG
5. SUZUKEN Co. Ltd
