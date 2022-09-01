North America Beauty Devices Market is Set to Boom at a CAGR Value of USD 86.92 Million at a CAGR of 11.80% By 2029

North America Beauty Devices Market

North America Beauty Devices Market Industry Analysis and Forecast 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Beauty Devices Market business report provides accurate market research that aids identify business areas that are performing well, those that need more attention, and also those that business should perhaps give up. If business has got their pulse on what customer is thinking, they can create products that solve their issues, reach out to them when they are most ready to listen, and help them become loyal ambassadors. The universal North America Beauty Devices Market report makes it possible, to follow what customers are talking about, listening to them, and then delivering on their needs with its timely customer-centered market research

One of the fundamental qualities of both men and women is beauty. Hair, face, skin, dental, and eye ailments are just a few of the beauty-related issues for which devices are employed. There are different kinds of beauty products available on the market that are intended to enhance beautiful appearance, including hair care products, facial care products, skin care products, oral care products, and eye care products. Devices that use narrow band and non-thermal LED light energy to engage the body’s natural cell processes in order to promote skin rejuvenation and repair are known as light/LED and photo rejuvenation therapy devices.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the beauty devices market which was USD 35.61 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 86.92 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 11.80% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Beauty Devices Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the geriatric population

The skin loses healthy components after the ages. These conditions are common among the ageing. Dryness, wrinkles, and pigmentation are all indications of ageing. The beautification devices provide younger-looking skin which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the beauty devices market.

Growing hormonal disorder

Individuals have hormone abnormalities as a result of lifestyle changes and other circumstances. It causes severe acne breakouts and other skin issues will further accelerate the growth of the market.

Increase in the incidence of hair and skin problems

The majority of the population has hair and skin problems. Hair loss, hair damage, split ends, skin pigmentation, redness, blackheads, and acne can all have a negative impact on one’s appearance which is another factor that drives beauty devices market

Opportunities

The market for beauty devices is expanding primarily as a result of shifting consumer attitudes toward wellness and beauty as well as the rising prevalence of age-related skin problems in the North American region. The growth of the North American beauty devices market, on the other hand, is anticipated to be positively impacted in the years to come by rising disposable income and technical advancements in the market for beauty devices.

North America Beauty Devices Market Scope

The beauty devices market is segmented on the basis of type, application, portability, mode of operation, gender and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Hair Care Devices

Facial Devices

Skin Care Devices

Oral Care Devices

Eye Care Devices

Application

Hair

Facial

Skin

Oral

Eye

Portability

Pocket-Sized/Handheld Device

Fixed

Mode of Operation

Electric and Battery Operated

Manual

Gender

Female

Male

End users

Commercial/Professional

Domestic/Personalized/ Homecare

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Retail

Online

Beauty Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The beauty devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, application, portability, mode of operation, gender and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the beauty devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America.

U.S. beauty devices market will continue to dominate the regional sales throughout the forecast period. Large number of addressable population along with presence of leading companies and good distribution channels are key factors driving the sales in U.S.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Beauty Devices Market Share Analysis

The beauty devices market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to beauty devices market.

Some of the major players operating in the beauty devices market are:

Nu Skin (U.S.)

Candela Medical (U.S.)

Silkn (U.S.)

TRIA BEAUTY (U.S.)

Curallux LLC. (U.S.)

Termosalud (Spain)

FOREO (Sweden)

Tech4Beauty (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Conair Corporation (U.S.)

Lumenis (Israel)

Cynosure (U.S.)

Sciton, Inc. (U.S.)

Fotona (Slovenia)

Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.)

LUTRONIC (South Korea)

STRATA Skin Sciences (U.S.)

NuFACE (US)

Spectrum Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

Cutera (U.S.)

Merz North America, Inc. (U.S.)

El.En. S.p.A. (Italy)

YA-MAN LTD. (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Alma Lasers (Israel)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

Research Methodology: North America Beauty Devices Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

