Sapena buys 25,000 Lleida.net shares

MADRID, Spain, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lleida.net LLN ALLLN LLEIF CEO, Sisco Sapena acquired yesterday 25,000 shares of the company.

Sapena, who founded the company in 1995, now controls 34.89% of the Spanish-listed company.

The purchase, which has been notified to the CNMV following the relevant regulations, was carried out at a weighted average price of 2.29 euros per share.

This is the second time in the last 30 days that Sapena has bought Lleida.net shares.

"I consider our company's shares to be undervalued, according to the reports of all analysts covering the stock. I trust in the work of the company's team and will bet on them as often as necessary," said Sapena.

The company, founded in 1995 and listed on BME Growth, Euronext Growth, and OTCQX, has demonstrated in recent years its ability to grow in a countercyclical manner and the effectiveness of its services in supporting economic sectors in complex times.

In the first six months of the 2022 financial year, the Spanish listed company Lleida.net recorded a 27 percent increase in sales to more than 10.5 million euros, an all-time high.

The corporation has now 213 patents for its inventions, one of the world's largest intellectual property portfolios in its field. More than 60 countries on five continents have granted awards to the company, including the European Union, the United States, China, Russia, India, Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia, and New Zealand.

