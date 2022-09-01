Intraoral Scanners Market 2022 Expeditious Growth Expected in Coming Years | Allied Market Research

Intraoral Scanners Market

Intraoral Scanners Market 2022 expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Intraoral Scanners Market," The intraoral scanners market size was valued at $382.52 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $875.60 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Orthodontists use intraoral scanners to take 3D images of the teeth and soft tissue of the intraoral areas. When compared to traditional approaches, intraoral scanner images are of higher quality, resulting in high-quality treatment results.

Do Enquiry for Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2638

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

By brand, the CEREC segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospital segment accounted for nearly half of the share of the global intraoral scanners market in 2020.

Region-wise, Europe is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.



The intraoral scanners market trends like increase in geriatric population and rise in the number of patients suffering from the dental disorders are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, benefits of the intraoral scanning method, such as reduced duration of the treatment, boost the market growth. However, high cost of the device and a dearth of skilled professionals are expected to impede the market growth.



On the basis of brand, the CEREC system segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for technically advanced intraoral scanning devices. Cadent iTero segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increase in geriatric population and rise in the number of patients suffering from the dental disorders.

By end-user, the global intraoral scanners market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. In 2020, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the global intraoral scanners market, mainly driven by the large number of patient visits to the hospitals for treatments than in clinics. Dental clinics segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increase in the number of dental clinics that increase the demand for intraoral scanners.

Region-wise, the Europe intraoral scanners market share generated the highest revenue of $171.4 million in 2020 and it is expected to generate $372.1 million in 2030 growing with a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to surge in demand for Intraoral Scanners products, availability of advanced healthcare facilities with trained medical professionals.

Key Market Segments

By Brand

CEREC

E4D

TRIOS

CS

Others

Cadent iTero

3M ESPE Lava COS

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Key Market Players

3Shape

Align Technology Inc.

Condor Technologies NV

Densys3D Ltd.

Dental Wings Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

midmark corporation

planmeca oy

Factors that drive the growth of the intraoral scanners market include increase in geriatric population and rise in the number of patients suffering from the dental disorders. However, high cost of the device and a dearth of skilled professionals are expected to impede the market growth. The growth of the intraoral scanners market is estimated to be catalyzed by opportunities, such as development of scanners, which are portable and easily fit in hands allowing the dentists to freely move in all angulations inside the mouth without causing discomfort to the patients

Get Customized Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2638

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Intraoral Scanners Market

South Korea Intraoral Scanners Market

Singapore Intraoral Scanners Market

China Intraoral Scanners Market

Indonesia Intraoral Scanners Market

Australia Intraoral Scanners Market

Taiwan Intraoral Scanners Market

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Breast Biopsy Market

Sports Medicine Market



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.