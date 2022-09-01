Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,900 in the last 365 days.

BRI is Implementing a Buyback of Its Shares until August 2023

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. BBRI is implementing a buyback of its shares to a maximum total value of IDR 3 trillion from 1 March 2022 until 31 August 2023. BRI obtained the approval from its shareholders to carry out the buyback through the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on 1 March 2022, in accordance with the Disclosure of Information, where the shares will be used for the BRI employees.

BRI President Director Sunarso said that the company already considered the liquidity condition so as not to disrupt the company's finances. "The buyback of BRI shares is projected to increase the motivation of BRI's employees to be more optimal in achieving targets, thus increasing the company's performance."

"In addition, the buyback will be used for the need of treasury stock, which will ultimately be used as long-term performance incentives for high-performing employees. We see that BRI's share price is still undervalued, especially compared to the company's performance achievements. This affirms us to continue to do the buyback," added BRI Finance Director Viviana Dyah Ayu.

CSA Research Institute Senior Analyst, also the Secretary General of the Indonesian Securities Analysts Association (AAEI) Reza Priyambada is optimistic about the corporate action that illustrates BRI's management strategy for economic recovery and projected future performance in Indonesia. The buyback will support the company's growth as employees will be more motivated if they own shares of the company. "This will further support BRI's growth if we believe this economic recovery will continue, and the Indonesians are persistent with their work."

BRI's positive performance was reflected in a recorded net profit of IDR 24.88 trillion or grew 98.38% year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 2022. Meanwhile, total assets increased 6.37% YoY to IDR1,652.84 trillion. On a consolidated basis, lending reached IDR1,104.79 trillion or grew 8.75% YoY.

BRI's MSME loan portfolio grew 9.81% from IDR 837.82 trillion in June 2021 to IDR 920 trillion in June 2022, which increased the proportion of MSME loans to 83.27% of the total financing portfolio.

This achievement was accompanied by sound risk management, with a consolidated non-performing loan (NPL) ratio maintained at 3.26%. BRI's management also has prepared anticipatory measures for potential loan quality deterioration, with an NPL coverage of 266.26%.

For more information, visit www.bri.co.id.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bri-is-implementing-a-buyback-of-its-shares-until-august-2023-301616174.html

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

You just read:

BRI is Implementing a Buyback of Its Shares until August 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.