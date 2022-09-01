Submit Release
Karen Tyrrell Appointed Chief People and Operations Officer of XLMedia

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XLMedia XLM, a leading global digital publisher, today announced the appointment of Karen Tyrrell as Chief People and Operations Officer, effective immediately.

Tyrrell joins the Company having held a range of senior leadership roles across the sports betting and gaming sector, most recently at Flutter UK&I as the Chief People Officer. During her 15-year tenure in the industry, she led multiple award winning people-centric programmes that addressed workforce stability and engagement. She also supported the business in conducting operational reviews, M&A integrations and strategy implementation.

Prior to her time at Flutter, Tyrrell held senior positions in finance and operations including Managing Director of People & Culture at Sky Betting & Gaming (SBG), Director of Transformation SBG and Deputy Finance Director SBG.

David King, Chief Executive Officer at XLMedia, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Karen to XLMedia and believe her experience working with high performing teams will be a critical part of supporting our next phase of growth."

Tyrrell added: "I am delighted to join the team and look forward to working with everyone at XLMedia. In my career, I've had the fortunate opportunity to guide businesses during times of immense growth and industry evolution and I look forward to bringing that experience to the Group. "

ABOUT XLMEDIA

XLMedia XLM is a global digital publisher operating across sports, gaming and personal finance focused on connecting audiences and advertisers. The Group manages a portfolio of premium brands with a primary emphasis on Sports and Gaming in regulated markets. The XLMedia portfolio is designed to reach targeted, engaged audiences who are ready to take action.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/karen-tyrrell-appointed-chief-people-and-operations-officer-of-xlmedia-301616033.html

SOURCE XLMedia PLC

