Gaming Chair Market: 50% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Driven by Health-Related Benefits of using Gaming Chairs - Technavio

The gaming chair market report offers a comprehensive analysis by Type (Table, Hybrid, and Platform) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gaming chair market size is expected to increase by USD 130.77 million from 2020 to 2025, at a progressing CAGR of 5.49 %. Technavio categorizes the gaming chair market as a part of the global leisure products market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the gaming chair market during the forecast period. For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Click Now!

Gaming Chair Market: Segmentation Analysis

The gaming chair market report extensively covers segmentation by type (table, hybrid, and platform), market landscape (mid-range, low-range, and high-range), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)

Revenue Generating Segment - The gaming chair market share growth by the table segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global table gaming chair market is expected to grow due to the strong demand for high-end PCs among gamers. The popularity of games such as PUBG and Fortnite is encouraging gamers to opt for high-end PCs for an enhanced gaming experience. Gamers also prefer gaming chairs as they can sit comfortably for long hours.

Regional Highlights - 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for gaming chairs in APAC. Market growth in this region will b faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth in emerging countries will facilitate the gaming chair market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Gaming Chair Market: Major Growth Driver

The health-related benefits of using gaming chairs will drive market growth during the forecast period.

A gaming chair with adjustable lumbar support and built with the right set of materials can help gamers prevent back injuries and torque back or wrist. A quality gaming chair allows gamers to maintain good posture. Such chairs are strategically developed to support the spine and keep the back of the user straight.

Gamers who play for a long period are prone to risks such as cervical spondylosis and neck pain. Gaming chairs can help gamers reduce muscle stiffness and prevent neck problems. Gaming chairs can enable healthy blood flow through the body. It can lead to better cardiovascular function and reduced muscle stiffness. To know about the other drivers along with the market challenges - Grab a Free Sample Report Now!

Gaming Chair Market: Vendor Analysis

The gaming chair market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete. The gaming chair market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AKRacing America Inc., Arozzi North America, Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., GT Omega Racing Ltd., Impakt SA, NOBLECHAIRS, Raidmax, Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., and ThunderX3 among others.

AKRacing America Inc. - Under this segment, the company offers gaming chairs and accessories.

Reasons to Buy Gaming Chair Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming chair market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gaming chair market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gaming chair market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming chair market vendors

Gaming Chair Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 130.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.40 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AKRacing America Inc., Arozzi North America, Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., GT Omega Racing Ltd., Impakt SA, NOBLECHAIRS, Raidmax, Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., and ThunderX3 Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Table - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Platform - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Price

Market segments

Comparison by Price

Mid-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Low-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

High-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Price

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AKRacing America Inc.

Arozzi North America

Corsair Gaming Inc.

DXRacer USA LLC.

LLC. GT Omega Racing Ltd.

Impakt SA

NOBLECHAIRS

Raidmax

Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.

ThunderX3

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

List of abbreviations

