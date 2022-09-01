Submit Release
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Robert Bosch GmbH Have Agreed to Dissolve Nippon Injector Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Robert Bosch GmbH have agreed to terminate operations of their joint venture, Nippon Injector Corporation by the end of 2025 and subsequently dissolve the company and complete the liquidation.

Due to the impact of the technological shift towards electrification in the automotive industry, it is estimated that the demand for fuel injectors for combustion engines will be declining in the future. In order to cope with this market development and to optimize manufacturing, it is intended to transfer production of gasoline fuel injectors step-by-step to Bosch's manufacturing location in Hemaraj, Thailand (Robert Bosch Automotive Technologies) starting 2023, subject to approvals from the antitrust authorities within the relevant countries if applicable.

Mitsubishi Electric intends to receive supplies from Bosch's Hemaraj factory which is expected to be the main factory in Asia for port fuel injectors for gasoline engines in the future.

Nippon Injector has already explained the decision to its labor union and employees. The company will start discussions with its labor union on measures, under coordination with Mitsubishi Electric and Bosch to support associates toward further employment.

Nippon Injector was established in 1986 and has been supplying more than 300 million gasoline fuel injectors for various OE customers in Japan and abroad. Through those activities, it has been contributing to the spread of internal combustion engines that reduce environmental impact, with better fuel efficiency and less emissions.

