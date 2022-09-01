Submit Release
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements like Lenticular Printing Propelling Sector

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photo Printing and Merchandise Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global photo printing and merchandise market reached a value of US$ 19 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 26.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Rapid urbanization across the globe, especially in developing economies, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread utilization of smartphones and tablets to click and process high-resolution images in place of professional cameras is driving the market growth.

These portable devices offer enhanced flexibility and customizability to the photo editors and merchandise vendors, thereby enabling them to provide innovative printing and merchandise solutions to the consumers. In line with this, the increasing preference among millennials and enterprises for personalized and corporate gifting has enhanced the demand for photo printing and merchandise.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of lenticular printing for high-definition prints, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. It is widely used for creating 3D prints with an illusion of depth on the merchandise. Other factors, including increasing consumer expenditure capacities, along with the proliferation of social media platforms and e-commerce retail channels, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global photo printing and merchandise market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, printing type, device used and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Prints
  • Wall Arts
  • Cards
  • Photo Gifts
  • Photo Books
  • Calendars
  • Others

Breakup by Printing Type:

  • Digital Printing
  • Film Printing

Breakup by Device Used:

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Instant Kiosk
  • Online Stores
  • Retail Stores
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global photo printing and merchandise market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global photo printing and merchandise market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the printing type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the device used?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global photo printing and merchandise market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

7 Market Breakup by Printing Type

8 Market Breakup by Device Used

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • American Greetings Corporation
  • Bay Photo Inc. (Circle Graphics Inc.)
  • Card Factory
  • Cimpress NV
  • Digitalab Ltd.
  • Eastman Kodak Company
  • Hallmark Cards Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
  • Shutterfly Inc.
  • Walgreens Co. (Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.)

