BATTERSEA POWER STATION OPENS FRIDAY 14 OCTOBER 2022

  • Finishing touches to Battersea Power Station's iconic chimneys were made today in preparation for the public opening on Friday 14th October
  • Battersea Power Station is set to become London's most exciting retail and leisure destination with the first of over 100 shops, bars, restaurants, office space and leisure venues opening

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- Battersea Power Station announces today that it will open its doors to the public for the first time in history from Friday 14th October 2022. Electric Boulevard, a new pedestrianised high street, which runs from the south of the Power Station, between Frank Gehry's Prospect Place and Foster + Partners' Battersea Roof Gardens to the new Battersea Power Station Zone 1 Underground station, will also open on the same day.

Simon Murphy, CEO at Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC), said: "It has taken a lot of hard work, determination, and the continued commitment of the Malaysian Shareholders over the past ten years to bring Battersea Power Station back to its former glory. Announcing that we will be opening the building to the public for the first time in history in just over a month's time is a monumental moment for the project. We can't wait to welcome the first visitors, and show the local community, Londoners, and the rest of the world, the historic beauty of the Grade II* listed building, which has been transformed into London's most unique destination for all to enjoy."

The Power Station has been under the custodianship of the current shareholders, Sime Darby Property, S P Setia and the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) since 2012, and during this time, the Grade II* listed building has been painstakingly restored to its former glory. In 2019, PNB and EPF became the long-term commercial asset holders securing the future of the landmark for many generations.

