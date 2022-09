Global Vanadium Trioxide Market Size is Estimated to Reach US$3,432.1 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 4.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Asia-Pacific region approximately 44% of global vanadium trioxide market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The global vanadium trioxide market size is estimated to reach US$3,432.1 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.5% from 2022 to 2027. Vanadium trioxide is a dark grey crystalline powder that is orthorhombic system structure and odorless. The powder has rich chemicals and mechanical properties and acts as a catalyst in the oxidation of sulfur dioxide to sulfur trioxide and ethyl alcohol to acetaldehyde.Key takeaways:This IndustryARC report on the global vanadium trioxide Market highlights the following areas -1. Asia-Pacific dominates the global vanadium trioxide industry as the region consists of a major economy like China is the leading market for electric vehicles and steel production in the world.2. Vanadium trioxide has high applicability in the glass industry as it is used as raw material in glass production and being a kind of eikonogen, it is used for making yellow glass and nigrosine.3. Rising investments in the social infrastructures and government buildings has increased the scale of construction activities globally which has provided growth opportunities for global vanadium trioxide industry.Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:Segmental Analysis:1. The powder segment accounted for approximately 58% of the global vanadium trioxide market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.2. The metallurgy segment accounted for approximately 70% of the global vanadium trioxide market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.3. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for approximately 44% of the global vanadium trioxide market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.Competitive Landscape:The top 5 players in the Global Vanadium Trioxide industry are -1. Vanadium Corp2. HBIS Group3. Hunan Hanrui4. Shinwa Bussan Kaisha5. Evraz Lgok