Bone Growth Stimulators Market size is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Bone Growth Stimulators Market size is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2027. It is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bone Growth Stimulators Market size is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Bone Growth Stimulators are devices that act as a constant-current source by sending more energy to the healing bone surface through pulsed ultrasound or electromagnetic waves which help the bone heal more quickly. Bone growth stimulators are utilized to promote bone healing in challenging to heal fractures and fusions by applying current to the fusion site. Ultrasonic osteogenesis stimulators are non-invasive devices that emit low-intensity ultrasound, in which an ultrasound signal is applied to the skin surface at the fracture location to stimulate fracture healing.
Key Takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the growing adoption of Bone Morphogenetic Proteins and Ultrasonic Osteogenesis Stimulators. Moreover, the increasing focus on developing advanced bone growth stimulators in Vertebral Compression Fractures is further propelling the demand for Bone Growth Stimulators. Additionally, North America is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers owing to the growing research and development activities to develop cost-effective bone growth stimulators for various applications.
2. The robust growth in the applications, such as spinal fusion surgeries, oral & maxillofacial surgeries, delayed union & non-union bone fractures, and vertebral compression fractures, are driving the Bone Growth Stimulators Market. However, the Limited medical reimbursement for bone stimulations is one of the major factors impeding the market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Bone Growth Stimulators Market Report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=6345
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Bone Growth Stimulators market, based on the product type, can be further segmented into Bone Growth Stimulation Devices, Bone Morphogenetic Proteins, and Platelet-Rich Plasma. Bone Growth Stimulation Devices held a dominant market share in the year 2021.
2. The Bone Growth Stimulators market, based on the application, can be further segmented into Spinal Fusion Surgeries, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeries, Delayed Union & Non-union Bone Fractures, Vertebral Compression Fractures, and Others.
3. The Bone Growth Stimulators market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 34% in the year 2021 compared to its other counterparts.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Bone Growth Stimulators industry are:
1. Orthofix Medical Inc.
2. Zimmer Biomet
3. Medtronic plc.
4. Stryker Corporation
5. Arthrex, Inc.
Click on the following link to buy the Bone Growth Stimulators Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=6345
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Bone Replacement Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Bone-Replacement-Market-Research-501738
B. Bone Morphogenetic Protein Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Bone-Morphogenetic-Protein-Market-Research-504158
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn