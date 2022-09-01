Antithrombin Market worth $5.7 Billion by 2023 at a growth rate of 8% - IndustryARC
Hampered research and production activities attributed to the COVID-19 are Anticipated to Hamper Antithrombin Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Antithrombin Market size is estimated to reach $811.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Antithrombins fall under the category of glycoproteins or protease inhibitor which prevent blood clotting compilations (=thrombi) by incapacitating several enzymes responsible for the thickening of the blood. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, the North America Antithrombin Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. Asia-pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.
2. Broadening medical procedures associated with serious injuries, augmenting obesity complications are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Antithrombin Market. Crippled supply chains and research activities of antithrombin due to the COVID-19 are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Antithrombin Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Antithrombin Market based on the form type can be further segmented into freeze-dry form and Liquid form. The freeze-dry segment held the largest share in 2021. The dry form segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. Antithrombin Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021.
3. Antithrombin Market based on application type can be further segmented into Research and development, Therapeutics, and Diagnostics. Therapeutics is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Antithrombin industry are -
1. CSL Ltd
2. Grifols
3. Shire Plc
4. Kyowa Hakko Kirin
5. Janssen Pharmaceuticals
