Medical Robots Market to Garner USD 34,470.62 Million and Is Growing at A CAGR of 15.7% By 2029

Data Bridge Market research has recently issued comprehensive industry research on "Global Medical Robots Market" which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analysed in the report.

Global medical robots market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global medical robots market is growing with a CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 34,470.62 million by 2029 from USD 11,656.32 million in 2021. Rising healthcare expenditure and escalation in innovation and technologies are major drivers which are expected to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The increase in the geriatric population is propelling the market growth as it lead to greater use of robots in performing numerous task such as fetching water or food, medication reminder, cognitive training, entertainment, telepresence communication, vital signs monitoring etc.

These robots introduced to address the needs for geriatric people that include physical and medical care. Additionally, the senior population are greatly affected by chronic diseases can be the factor for growth of global medical robots market.

The increase in the use of these robotic applications in the rehabilitation centres who suffered from neurological and spinal cord injuries leads to the rising demands of exoskeleton robots in the therapy that drives the global medical robotic market.

The drivers responsible for the growth of the medical robots market are the increase in the geriatric population, technological advancements of medical robots, an increase in the use of robot-assisted rehabilitation therapy, and an increase in funding for medical robots research. However, the factors that are expected to restrain the market are the high cost of robotic support devices and the limitations of the assisted robotic system.

On the other hand, many strategic product launches and acquisitions by major companies in the medical robots market have opened up an opportunity for companies worldwide. These strategies are allowing the companies to strengthen their footprints in the market. The increasing regulatory frameworks may create challenges for the global medical robots market. There are recent developments related to the global medical robots market.

Major players covered in the report are ARxIUM, Ekso Bionics, Capsa Healthcare, ReWalk Robotics, Renishaw plc, Hocoma, Asensus Surgical US, Inc., Paro Robots U.S., Inc., Yukai Engineering Inc., Stryker, Accuray Incorporated, Corindus (A Siemens Healthineers Company), Kuka AG, Auris Health, Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson), CMR Surgical Ltd., Stereotaxis, Inc., InTouch Health Inc. (subsidiary of Teladoc Health, Inc.) among others domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

