Body Contouring Devices Market size is estimated to reach $8.5 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Body Contouring Devices Market size is estimated to reach $8.5 billion by 2027. It is poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Body Contouring Devices Market size is estimated to reach $8.5 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Body Contouring Devices are medical devices that improve the appearance of tissue and skin after major weight loss. Body Contouring Devices alter the shape of the human body by eliminating excess fat and skin. Body Contouring Devices are a great way to get rid of stubborn fat that's both uncomfortable and unsightly. Body Contouring Devices are increasingly used in Nonsurgical Skin Resurfacing to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and treat brown spots and discoloration.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the growing adoption of high-intensity focused ultrasound technologies in the region. Moreover, the growing demand for advanced Nonsurgical Skin Resurfacing treatments is further propelling the demand for Body Contouring Devices. Additionally, North America is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers owing to the growing research and development activities to develop quality Body Contouring Devices for various applications.
2. The robust growth in the applications, such as Nonsurgical Skin Resurfacing, Nonsurgical Skin tightening, Liposuction, Cellulite Treatment, and Others, is driving the Body Contouring Devices Market. However, the high cost of Body Contouring is one of the major factors impeding the market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Body Contouring Devices Market Report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=5345
Segmental Analysis:
1. Nonsurgical Skin Resurfacing is increasingly being adopted to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and treat brown spots and discoloration. Nonsurgical skin tightening does not bring the risk of complications, such as scarring and infection, which is driving the growth of the Body Contouring Devices Market.
2. he Body Contouring Devices market based on the End User can be further segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Medical Spa, Clinical Research, and Others. Hospitals and Clinics held a dominant market share in the year 2021.
3. The Body Contouring Devices market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 36% in the year 2021 compared to its other counterparts.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Body Contouring Devices industry are:
1. Allergan Aesthetics
2. Cynosure, Inc.
3. Candela Medical Ltd.
4. Alma Lasers
5. Fotona
Click on the following link to buy the Body Contouring Devices Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=5345
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Medical Aesthetic Devices Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Medical-Aesthetic-Devices-Market-Research-502098
B. Body Dryer Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Body-Dryer-Market-Research-507120
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn