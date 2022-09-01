Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market to Witness Impressive Expansion by 2029| Lilly, Pfizer, Alcobra

Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market 2022

The attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 9.27% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The increase of the patient pool with positive ADHD symptoms will help in escalating the growth of the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market.

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder is known as a brain disorder in which the patient is hyperactive, impulsive and has absence of attention. The reason for this disorder is not yet identified but it is anticipated that a several factors such as genes, pre-natal brain injuries, exposure of toxins so forth are responsible for ADHD.

Factors such as the upsurge on emphasis and advancements in medical field to advance advanced products for ADHD and the growth in responsiveness about mental illness amongst people are the factors expected to boost the growth of the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market in the forecast period. However, the stringent administration and governing procedures and the growth in the price of the medication and the inadequate accessibility of non-stimulants ADHD drugs are the factors most likely to hamper the growth of the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market in the coming years. Moreover, contraindications and side-effects linked with ADHD drugs are fettering the quality of life of patients, which is anticipated to further impede the growth of the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market in the near future.

The major players covered in the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market report are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Neos Therapeutics, Inc., Lilly, Pfizer Inc., Alcobra Ltd., Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Curemark, LLC., MonoSol Rx, KemPharm, Inc., Neurosigma, Inc., Impax Laboratories, LLC, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.,Inc., Mallinckrodt, UCB S.A., Purdue Pharma L.P., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Actavis, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.



Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market Scope and Market Size

The attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market is segmented on the basis of drug type, age group and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on the drug type, the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market is segmented into stimulants and non-stimulants. Stimulants is sub segmented into amphetamine, methylphenidate, dextroamphetamine, dexmethylphenidate, and lisdexamfetamine dimesylate. Non-stimulants is sub segmented into atomoxetine, bupropion, guanfacine, and clonidine.

Based on the age group, the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market is segmented into pediatric and adolescent, and adult.

Based on the distribution channel, the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market is segmented into specialty clinics, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce.

Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market Country Level Analysis

The healthcare analytical testing services market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, drug type, age group and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market because of the large volume of drug prescriptions every year and the growing of the product launches. Furthermore, the growth in the collaboration amongst the players to improve the market penetration and for the product expansion which in turn will further boost the growth of the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market in the region during the forecast period. Europe is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market because of the growing alertness about the mental health and the increasing of the incidences of attention-deficit or hyperactivity disorder. Furthermore, the high ingestion of additives and preservatives, and the improvising of the coverage for treatment of the condition which in turn are anticipated to further propel the growth of the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market in the region in the coming years.

