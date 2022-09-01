Cultural Tourism Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 12324.33 million with Growing CAGR of 11.2% by 2029

Global Cultural Tourism Market Projection by Key Players, Share, Size, Demand, Opportunities, Sales Area And Revenue Analysis By 2029

Market Analysis and Insights of Global Cultural Tourism Market

The cultural tourism market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 11.2% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and would likely to reach an estimated value of USD 12324.33 million by end of the forecast period. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the factors responsible for fostering the growth of cultural tourism market which is currently being growing due to rise in the travel and tourism to unique destinations.

Cultural tourism is a type of tourism activity in which the primary motivation of the visitor is to learn, discover, experience, and consume tangible and intangible cultural attractions/products in a tourism destination. These attractions/products are related to a set of distinct material, intellectual, spiritual, and emotional characteristics of a society, which includes arts and architecture, historical and cultural heritage, culinary heritage, literature, music, creative industries, and living cultures with their lifestyles, value systems, beliefs, and traditions.

Global Cultural Tourism Market Scope and Market Size

Cultural tourism market is segmented of the basis of type, category and travel type. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of type, the cultural tourism market is segmented into domestic cultural tourism and international cultural tourism

• On the basis of category, the cultural tourism market is segmented into cultural eco-tourism, indigenous cultural tourism, and socio-cultural tourism

• On the basis of travel type, the cultural tourism market is segmented into business, leisure and others.

Market Scope and Global Cultural Tourism Market

Some of the major players operating in the cultural tourism market are Internova Travel Group, Aracari, Frosch International Travel, SARL Undiscovered Mountains France, Adventure Alternative Ltd, Intrepid Group, Rickshaw Travel Group, Steppes Travel, Australias Guide Pty. Ltd., Envoy Hostel, ACE Cultural Tours, Classic Journeys llc, Exodus Travels Limited., Kudu Travel Limited, Martin Randall Travel Ltd, Nature Quest Ltd, Hopes & Dreams Ltd, Space Island Group, Zero 2 Infinity S.L, and Odyssey World among others.

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

⦿ North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

⦿ Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

⦿ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

⦿ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

⦿ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents: Global Cultural Tourism Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Covid-19 Impact on Global Cultural Tourism Market in Healthcare Industry

7 Cultural Tourism Market, by Product Type

8 Global Cultural Tourism Market, by Modality

9 Global Cultural Tourism Market, by Type

10 Global Cultural Tourism Market, by Mode

11 Global Cultural Tourism Market, by End User

12 Global Cultural Tourism Market, by Geography

13 Global Cultural Tourism Market, Company Landscape

14 Swot Analysis

15 Company Profiles

16 Questionnaire

17 Related Report

